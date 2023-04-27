NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Lions Club asks residents to help refill the shelves at First Parish Newbury Food Pantry by visiting its food drive May 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside Shaw's Supermarket in Port Plaza.
The number of people needing food continues to grow, according to the Lions Club.
In March, the food pantry served 12% more households than in February. The increase in guests has begun to surpass the food supply; the stock of food is at the lowest level ever, the club said in a news release.
The food drive will focus on providing healthy, nutritious foods as well as personal hygiene necessities.
A wish list of items includes canned goods; hearty soups; chicken, beef and vegetable broth; Knorr and Uncle Ben’s rice and pasta side dishes; cereal; English muffins; instant coffee (regular and decaf); quick bread and muffin mixes; cake and brownie mixes; toilet paper and paper towels; toiletries (disposable razors, shower gel and deodorant; gluten-free products; fruit cups; protein bars, pasta and beans. Cash donations and Shaw’s gift cards are also welcome.
The food drive is an example of how the club reaches out to help the community. Those interested in joining the organization are encouraged to ask members during the food drive.
