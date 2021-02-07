Newburyport Lions continue to support local needs

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Lions Club recently donated food, medical, and gift cards for clothes to Newburyport Community Services for the many families that have been impacted by the pandemic.
Over the past nine months the Newburyport Lions have donated over $10,000 to local food pantries and soup kitchens. Club members also cooked and delivered more than 350 Thanksgiving dinners. This past Christmas the Lions adopted and provided presents to all members of three needy local families. They also donated a wall mounted TV, $300 worth of toys and $200 worth of children socks to the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley, in Salisbury.
The club is planning include a food drive on Saturday, March 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to benefit food pantries at the Salvation Army, First Parish Church in Newbury and the Pettengill House. Lion volunteers will be visible in the Shaw’s supermarket parking lot at a collection station under a tent. They are looking to fill the Lions District Eye Mobile van with food donations, personal care items and food gift cards.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Newburyport Lions Club can contact membership chairman Andy Perry at 603-315-9221 or President Bob LaFrance 978-270-3951 or email at r.lafrance@comcast.net. Meetings are currently being held via Zoom every second and fourth Monday of every month.
