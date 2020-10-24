Newburyport Lions donate $3,500 to soup kitchens    

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Lions Club recently donated a total of $3,500 to support seven soup kitchens and food pantries in Greater Newburyport.
In the spring the Newburyport Lions made a similar donations to several of these charities for $6,500, with the most recent donations bringing the total this year to $10,000.
The Lions recently received a $500 donation from Newburyport resident Jonathan Wells, asking the club to donate to a soup kitchen that the Lions felt was most in need. After taking very little time, to research his request it was evident that all the local soup kitchens are in need, according to a press release. With so many people in the area out of work because of the pandemic, club members felt now was the time to assist these organizations that help so many people in need.
The six church soup kitchens are: Saint Paul`s Episcopal, Immaculate Conception, First Parish of Newbury, Old South Presbyterian, and Central Congregation and the Salvation Army. The Lions Club also helped Our Neighbors' Table.
Anyone interested in learning more about the world’s largest charitable organization, and what the club does for the local community can call the Newburyport Lions Club membership chairman at 603-315-9221.
