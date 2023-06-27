NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Lions Club held its annual installation night on June 12 at Michael’s Harborside in Newburyport. Outgoing Newburyport Lions Club President Bob LaFrance handed over the club’s gavel to incoming President Frank Bertolino, along with new Vice President Diane Drinan and new Second Vice President Barbara Round.
Round was also recognized by LaFrance for her support, involvement, and participation throughout his tenure as president. Additionally, she was presented with this year’s prestigious Lion of The Year Award by Lion’s 33B District Governor Tony Pecci for her commitment to Lionism; attending several Lion training seminars, including Emerging Lion Leadership Training, The Guiding Lion Training, Eyemobile operator training, and currently holds the position The Director MA Lions District 33n Eyemobile and Lion Club International for Newburyport Lions.
