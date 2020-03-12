NEWBURYPORT — In light of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the 15th annual Newburyport Literary Festival has been canceled.
The annual festival, scheduled for April 24-25, was expected to draw between 3,000 and 4,000 people. The event would have featured about 70 authors, many of whom would be flying into the area from around the country, according to Jennifer Entwistle, who co-organizes the festival with Vicki Hendrickson.
The festival, organized by the Newburyport Literary Association since it debuted in 2005, has been a staple for the city in celebrating reading and the love of books.
“We’ve never had to cancel the festival so it’s a sad thing,” festival spokeswoman Linda Carpino said Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency amid what was then at least 92 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Public health officials in the state said Wednesday they are monitoring more than 445 people under self-quarantine for possible symptoms of the coronavirus.
Closures of schools, colleges and nursing homes have continued to rise as concerns about the virus spreading have increased across the country. Several large-scale events have been canceled, including the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas.
The decision to cancel the Literary Festival was made earlier this week by Hendrickson and Entwistle, who decided that after other event cancellations worldwide, their best course of action was clear.
“We’re disappointed,” Entwistle said. “It was a difficult decision to make, but it seemed like the best and obvious choice to keep our volunteers, authors and audience safe.”
She noted that a big part of the festival’s demographic is older people — a high-risk group for the coronavirus — and that many of them would be traveling to Newburyport from around the state.
“There would certainly be several thousand people around, and we don’t want any traveling authors or audience members to be at risk,” Entwistle said, adding that they opted to cancel the event before too many people finalized their travel plans.
“That’s a lot of people making travel plans, and we wanted to make the decision as early as possible to make sure people stay healthy,” she said. “We’re working to make sure all our vendors in town and everyone knows as quickly as possible so they can plan.”
Entwistle said no one she has broken the news to has been surprised and that she looks forward to eventually planning next year’s festival.
“We love putting on this festival and we appreciate how much this town supports the festival,” she said. “Hopefully, this virus will be contained and we can start talking about next year.”
For more information about the Newburyport Literary Festival, visit newburyportliteraryfestival.org.
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
