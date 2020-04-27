NEWBURYPORT — Despite cancellation of the physical event due to COVID-19, the 15th annual Newburyport Literary Festival drew a virtual audience of at least 100 to 200 people per event Saturday, according to its organizers.
The festival, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, was canceled in March for the first time since its inception in response to public health concerns related to the coronavirus. Soon after the announcement though, co-organizers Jennifer Entwistle and Vicki Hendrickson said the festival would shift to online with nonfiction and fiction authors hosting events via Zoom.
Though the original event was expected to draw 3,000 to 4,000 people, Entwistle was pleased with the turnout Saturday, saying "It actually went really well."
Each event had at least 100 people tuning in, while some had close to 200, she said. Those numbers, Entwistle noted, do not include those who attended through the livestream on the Facebook page, A Mighty Blaze, as well as those who checked back later at www.facebook.com/amightyblaze.
When asked if organizers or authors faced any technical difficulties, she said, "Everything went really smoothly. We couldn't have asked for a better day."
Entwistle hopes to see a similar reach when the festival continues May 3. A lot of the events, she noted, have a bit more of a "Newburyport feel," mixed in with other events with a wider reach.
Some of these locally centered events include a presentation on the Newburyport Clipper Heritage Trail by Newburyport historian Ghlee Woodworth and a discussion about George Whitefield with Tom Schwanda, an associate professor of Christian formation and ministry at Wheaton College in Illinois.
Entwistle is grateful to the event's participants, as well as the organizers at A Mighty Blaze, for promoting the festival to a larger audience. The festival may even consider using technology to enhance its reach in the future, she said.
While there are no set plans, Entwistle said it may be a way to engage people in literary events during the offseason.
"We're considering how we could incorporate it into our business-as-usual production," she said.
The festival resumes May 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All events are free. To register or to learn more, go to https://newburyportliteraryfestival.org.
The founding sponsors are Newburyport Bank and the Institution for Savings. Additional support is provided by the Massachusetts Local Cultural Councils in Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury.
