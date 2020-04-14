NEWBURYPORT – The 15th annual Newburyport Literary Festival will take place as a live, online streaming event April 25 and May 3, featuring a variety of authors broadcasting from their homes around the country.
The annual festival had been scheduled for April 24-25 in Newburyport, but was canceled in March for the first time since its 2005 debut to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It was expected to draw 3,000 to 4,000 people and feature some 70 authors from around the country.
But shortly after the cancellation, festival co-organizers Jennifer Entwistle and Vicki Hendrickson announced it would be held online with a subset of the fiction and nonfiction authors scheduled for the in-person event.
Entwistle said she and Hendrickson were pleased when, after announcing the online festival, many of the featured authors expressed interest in joining the lineup. So many authors reached out, the second date of May 3 was added to accommodate them.
“Really, I think people are getting a lot more comfortable doing things like this online,” Entwistle said. “As soon as we announced we were going online, it was overwhelming with the response we got. People were really excited to participate.”
Events will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, during which authors will broadcast from their own homes for a mix of readings and panel discussions. Each session will be about 30 to 45 minutes, including time for questions and answers from the audience.
The festival is free but registration is required for each event.
Entwistle said despite being less extensive than the original schedule, the online Literary Festival lineup will be just as diverse and have something that appeals to all sorts of readers.
“To put on the festival any year, we’re looking for a variety of topics, we want there to be something for everyone. Fiction, nonfiction, history, short stories, the whole gamut,” Entwistle said. “We want the books to be somewhat new, and we want to cover a variety of topics.”
Entwistle highlighted an appearance from author Adrienne Brodeur, who will read from her memoir, “Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me.”
“It’s a very compelling story about her relationship with her mom and this bizarre family dynamic that ensues,” Entwistle said.
She said another notable event is a panel discussion titled “Cooking the Books: Reading and Writing in the Kitchen,” which will see authors discussing the culinary inspirations behind their work from their own kitchens.
“These are authors that wrote fiction with food to tell their stories, and since we’re all quarantined in our homes, they’ll be able to show a little bit about how they came up with their recipes,” Entwistle said. “It’s not a cooking panel, but it will give insight into the authors’ writing lives.”
Entwistle said readers interested in history and warfare will enjoy a reading by Sandell Morse from her book, “The Spiral Shell: A French Village Reveals its Secrets of Jewish Resistance in World War II.”
The list of featured authors also includes Elizabeth Ames, Sari Botton, Jenna Blum, Kate Bolick, Michele Filgate, Dyke Hendrickson, Edwin Hill, Kate Larson, Ken Liu, Meg Mitchell Moore, Peter Orner, Nina Sakovitch, Tom Schwanda, Anne Easter Smith and Ghlee Woodworth.
The festival will be promoted through A Mighty Blaze, a social media initiative created by authors Jenna Blum and Caroline Leavitt to help promote other authors’ new books during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With their help, Entwistle said she hopes the online festival has the potential to reach an even wider audience across the country.
Official bookstores of the event are Jabberwocky Books and The Book Shop of Beverly Farms. Books purchased online or by phone from Jabberwocky Books will be shipped free of charge in the U.S.
For more information, visit www.jabberwockybookshop.com. Prior to and during the festival, The Book Shop of Beverly Farms will donate 10% of the proceeds from sales of featured authors’ books to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation.
For more information or to purchase a book, visit https://bookshopofbeverlyfarms.com/?q=p.newburyport_lit.
The founding sponsors are Newburyport Bank and the Institution for Savings. Additional support is provided by the Massachusetts Local Cultural Councils in Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury.
For a complete list of authors and to register for events, visit the festival website, newburyportliteraryfestival.org.
For more information on A Mighty Blaze, see www.amightyblaze.com/?fbclid=IwAR0K_DRx-D76bFOHhg4vEPNOf_cclIVCB2SWbNj9JVn0kUictjIFnrQjuQc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.