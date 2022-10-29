NEWBURYPORT — Clearing a winter’s worth of New England snow from sidewalks, driveways and walkways can best even the most able-bodied person. But when it comes to senior citizens and those who are disabled, the task can seem impossible to overcome.
With that in mind, Newburyport Youth Services and the Council on Aging are gearing up for another winter of neighbors helping neighbors through the Snow Angels Program.
State law requires that all owners remove dangerous snow and ice from their properties, as well as any public or private walkway, driveway, entrance or sidewalk.
The Snow Angels Program, a snow removal service for senior citizens and people with disabilities, provides volunteers to help those who have difficulty clearing snow and ice on their own.
Youth Services Administrative Coordinator Stacy Gijsbers said the program has been in operation for roughly seven years, with the work even continuing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
About half of the Snow Angel volunteers are local students, according to Gijsbers, who added that the recipients are typically matched with snow removers from their neighborhood.
“It’s a program NYS loves working on,” she said. “It makes people feel good, the volunteers are wonderful, and it takes a big weight off the minds of the recipients heading into the winter.”
Youth Services Director Andi Egmont said, in a press release, the Snow Angels Program has connected community members “in a beautiful way” year after year.
“This program brings together young families and older residents. It’s about youth and families and able-bodied residents coming together to help their neighbors,” she said.
Council on Aging Director Roseann Robillard said the city’s seniors are excited about the initiative.
“We want to make sure our seniors and those with physical limitations are able to access the services they need and are able to get out and about this winter,” she said.
The program will run from Dec. 1 to March 31. Volunteers can register on the Newburyport Youth Services website at https://newburyportyouthservices.com/ or by calling the Council on Aging at 978-462-0430.
