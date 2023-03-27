NEWBURYPORT — Former Mayor Byron Matthews, who helped lead urban renewal in the city decades ago, died Saturday at age 94.
Matthews served as mayor from 1968 to 1978 – a decade that saw the city’s downtown area change dramatically – a change that still reverberates more than 55 years later.
“What we have today, we owe to Byron Matthews,” Mayor Sean Reardon said. “He was a large voice in something that forever changed Newburyport, I would say for the better. We’re very lucky that we had those leaders back then who had the courage to do that. Because it would have been just as easy to say, ‘Let’s get rid of everything and go in another direction.’”
Reardon said he knew Matthews for many years and ordered the flag at City Hall flown at half staff Monday morning.
“He was a pretty legendary figure here in Newburyport,” Reardon said. “Growing up, he was one of those larger-than-life figures. My heart goes out to the Matthews family, who have made such a mark here in Newburyport.”
Although the city had begun planning to redevelop the downtown under his predecessor, George Lawler, Matthews was instrumental in obtaining the federal urban renewal funding that would make the current downtown a reality.
The family has stated that a memorial celebration is planned for Matthews later this year. The funeral service will be private.
Matthews, born at Anna Jaques Hospital in 1928, was the city’s first full-time mayor and responsible for moving the office into its current corner spot, Reardon said.
“This used to be the clerk’s office and, when he came into office, he made it the mayor’s office because he felt it should be the corner office, which is kind of neat,” Reardon said.
Reardon’s predecessor, former Mayor Donna Holaday, said Matthews was an inspiration to her ever since she first ran for the City Council in 2001.
“He was a good mentor and support for me when I became mayor,” she said. “He was also very excited when I was going to Washington, D.C., in support of several projects and told me, ‘That’s exactly what you need to do.’ Because we know that’s what he did to be able to save our downtown and his legacy will certainly endure.”
Reardon said he also got to know Matthews’ wife of 69 years, Helen, when she worked at Belleville Elementary School. He praised the work Matthews did for Anna Jaques Hospital in his later years.
“The Matthews are a really great family,” he said.
The Beth Israel Lahey Health-affiliated hospital recently dedicated its new main entrance and walkway to Matthews and his wife. A granite monument adjacent to the Inn Street pedestrian mall was dedicated to Matthews by the city in 2011.
City Clerk Richard Jones said he knew Matthews ever since he was a child.
“Between Byron and (his successor) Richard Sullivan, they had 18 critical years to bring Newburyport back and they did,” Jones said. “Redevelopment didn’t just happen here, it happened because of a lot of good people who all believed that Newburyport came first and wanted to do what was best for the city.”
Although Jones began his career as city clerk soon after Matthews left the corner office in 1978, he said the former mayor was a smart and very capable man who knew government “inside and out.”
“He started on the City Council, became council president and then mayor,” Jones said. “He was bigger than life and just passionate about this city.”
Former Provident Bank President and CEO Charlie Cullen said he knew the late mayor his “entire life” and even received his high school diploma from Matthews when graduating from Newburyport High School in 1969.
“He was one of the most important and influential people in my personal and professional life. He was family. He left a mark on this city and every person that had the genuine privilege of being able to work with him,” Cullen said. “This guy loved Newburyport and everything he did was a personal sacrifice to better Newburyport. This is the end of an era.”
Former Mayor Mary Anne Clancy said in an email that Matthews was an iconic leader of the city when it needed one most.
“Without his leadership, Newburyport would not nearly be the city it is today,” she said. “But more importantly, he was an incredible leader, someone I was proud to call a mentor and a friend. As a young mayor, I was blessed to have his guidance on many important issues and projects, not the least of which was the Anna Jaques expansion project. In his gruff way, he guided me and helped me see sides of issues I may not have looked at before.”
Clancy said Matthews’ knowledge of, and love for, the city was second to none.
“He was the true epitome of a community leader, right up until his final days and the last of a generation of community leaders that we may not see again,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.