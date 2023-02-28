WOBURN — A Newburyport resident was one of two men recently arraigned in connection with their roles in a tax evasion scheme related to the large-scale importation and distribution of electronic nicotine delivery system, or ENDS, products, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced Monday.
Peter Mesak, 32, was arraigned Feb. 14 in Middlesex Superior Court on charges of conspiracy to commit tax evasion and three counts of a flavor ban violation. First Assistant Clerk Magistrate Daniel Flaherty ordered Mesak to be released on personal recognizance with the condition that he surrender his passport.
Samuel Habib, 44, of Stratham, New Hampshire, was arraigned on Jan. 27 in Middlesex Superior Court on charges of tax evasion, money laundering, conspiracy to commit tax evasion, and three counts of a flavor ban violation. He was released on personal recognizance consistent with his previous bail conditions.
Habib was previously arrested and charged with marijuana trafficking and tax evasion in connection with this investigation in June 2021.
In August 2022, Habib was arraigned on additional charges of marijuana trafficking, fentanyl possession with intent to distribute, possession of THC with intent to distribute, marijuana possession with intent to distribute, distribution of THC and distribution of marijuana.
Habib’s 2021 arrest followed a takedown involving several law enforcement agencies executing search warrants at multiple commercial facilities in Woburn, Stoneham and North Reading, as well as locations in New York and New Hampshire.
Authorities seized about 750 pounds of marijuana, 250 cases of illegal vapes, 200 cases of THC-infused products, approximately $540,000 in U.S. currency, four cargo vans and a luxury sport utility vehicle.
The most recent set of indictments allege that Habib and Mesak oversaw and directed the distribution of ENDS products, commonly known as vapes or e-cigarettes, to retail vape and smoke shops throughout Massachusetts without paying the applicable 75% sales tax. The alleged tax evasion resulted in a calculated tax loss of up to $4.8 million to the state.
The latest indictments also allege that Habib and Mesak sold illegal flavored tobacco and ENDS products, which have been banned for sale under Massachusetts law since June 1, 2020, in part to discourage youth e-cigarette use. Habib and Mesak operated through Sam’s International, a Woburn-based wholesale and retail business.
The latest charges are part of a major ongoing state and federal investigation of a multilevel organization trafficking unregulated marijuana, untaxed black-market tobacco and illegal flavored vaping products out of Woburn and to stores across Massachusetts, New York and New Hampshire.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Joseph R. Posner of Campbell’s White Collar and Public Integrity Division and the AG’s Digital Evidence Lab.
Substantial investigative assistance was provided by the Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Massachusetts Department of Revenue. This case was investigated by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office and the Illegal Tobacco Task Force, with assistance from the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, MSP Narcotics Inspection Unit, MSP Troop A CAT, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, MSP Crime Scene Services, MSP Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Section, New Hampshire State Police, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, New York State Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Woburn Police Department, the Stoneham Police Department, and the Eliot, Maine, Police Department.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.