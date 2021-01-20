NEWBURYPORT — An Orange Street resident accused of brutally attacking a local man last week was summonsed to Newburyport District Court where he faces a felony charge that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Derek Dowling, 33, was summonsed Saturday on charges of assault and battery with serious bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Newburyport Police Department records.
The alleged victim accidentally struck Dowling's porch with his truck, damaging a planter, according to a family member.
Dowling charged out of his home and allegedly attacked the man. The man's relative said he suffered "three or four facial fractures" and would need to be seen by a surgeon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.