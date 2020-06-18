Newburyport man faces 70 charges in NH

ATKINSON, N.H. — A months-long investigation by local and state police led to the arrest Wednesday of a Newburyport man charged with 70 criminal offenses, according to a joint statement from investigators.
Police said Coleman McDonough, 65, used an Atkinson address to register and title dozens of cars belonging to him personally and his business, CP Construction, while he lived in Massachusetts.
McDonough is also accused by police of voting in New Hampshire during the same time period, as well as driving with a suspended license.
The investigation was launched after the Atkinson town clerk noticed discrepancies in "vehicles and vehicle numbers listed to an address in town," according to police.
The charges include 16 counts of felony title fraud, driving after suspension, false swearing, 25 counts of unsworn falsification, 25 counts of tampering with public records, a felony count of voter fraud and misdemeanor voter fraud.
The investigation continues and is being conducted by Atkinson police Sgt. Nicholas Eddy and Trooper 1st Class Chris Decker of the New Hampshire State Police Troop G Investigations Unit.
McDonough's Massachusetts address was not released by New Hampshire police.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 6 in Rockingham Superior Court.
