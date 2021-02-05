NEWBURYPORT — A local man was sentenced to six months in jail after admitting in court this week that he tried to strangle a woman who took out a restraining order against him.
Jason W. McDowell, 39, of Charles Street, Newburyport, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Newburyport District Court to strangulation/suffocation in violation of a restraining order, assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon and violating a restraining order.
Although Judge Peter Doyle sentenced McDowell to two years in jail, all but six months were suspended for two years while he is on probation. McDowell was also given credit for 82 days already served.
During McDowell's time on probation, he have no contact with the victim, abide by all restraining orders, remain alcohol free, spend six months at a residential treatment home after his release from jail, wear a SCRAM alcohol-monitoring device during those six months and pay a $90 fine.
Officers John Gavin, Shawn Eaton and Joshua Tierney responded to the victim's home Nov. 14 about 7:30 p.m. to find McDowell lying on a couch. Minutes earlier, she had called police, saying McDowell had shown up at her apartment unannounced while intoxicated and tried to strangle her. The woman also told police she had a restraining order against him.
McDowell was immediately handcuffed and arrested.
The woman told police McDowell attacked her while her 10-year-old son was in the apartment playing video games. The boy told police he was fine and did not hear the attack.
The victim told police she had not seen McDowell for six months when he showed up. She could tell soon after he arrived that he had been drinking and was making no sense when speaking. He started to get physical soon after to the point where she had to defend herself.
McDowell eventually put his hands around her neck and tried to strangle her.
"She was able to hit him off her but he eventually began strangling her again, this time pushing her over the couch," Gavin wrote in his report.
Absorbing punch after punch, McDowell released his grip and allowed her to escape outside. She then called the Department of Children and Families to ask for help. When the woman was unable to get someone on the phone, she called police, according to Gavin's report.
"She said she believed he was trying to kill her when he was strangling her," Gavin wrote in his report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
