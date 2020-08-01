NEWBURYPORT – A local man accused of breaking into multiple Sullivan Building apartments and stealing a bicycle was sentenced to a year in jail on Thursday after pleading guilty to several charges.
Herbert C. Janvrin, 33, of 25 Temple St., was originally charged with two counts of unarmed burglary but saw those charges reduced to two counts of breaking and entering daytime to commit felony. A larceny from a building charge was dismissed while he pleaded guilty to larceny under $1,200. Janvrin was also sentenced to a year in jail for that charge with all jail time to run concurrently. He was given credit for 53 days already served.
Newburyport police received word about on Saturday, June 6 around 6:30 p.m. that someone stole a mountain bike on Garden Street. At the time police received that report, officers were already searching The Tannery parking lot after they got word that a man was rifling through bags attached to bicycles.
The same man reportedly stole a wallet from two Sullivan Building apartments, according to Newburyport police Officer John Gavin's report.
In the parking lot, Gavin saw a mountain bike parked at a bike rack that matched the description of the one reported stolen on Garden Street. Staff at Riverside Cycle gave officers a description of the man, who secured the mountain bike and then walked away.
It matched a description of the man who broke into the Sullivan Building apartments. Gavin took a photo of the bike left outside the bicycle store.
At the same time, officers were in the Sullivan Building watching video footage of Janvrin, who lives in the building with a family member. Officer Derek Paru said the man in the video was the same one he saw on Middle Street minutes before the thefts occurred, Gavin wrote in his report.
Gavin went to Garden Street and showed the photo he took of the bike to the man who reported his bicycle stolen. The man said it was his bike.
Other officers, including Paru, went to the Sullivan Building to speak to Janvrin and found him on the roof. He was arrested and taken to the police station for booking, according to Gavin's report.
Janvrin "did not deny stealing the bike from Garden Street, he did not deny entering both apartments and he did not deny taking the wallets," according to Paru's report.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
