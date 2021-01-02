NEWBURYPORT — Dozens of heavily armed police officers surrounded an Atkinson Street home Friday after a 57-year-old man barricaded himself inside. The same man prompted police to visit his home several times in the previous days.
The incident began when police responded just after 8 a.m. to a report of a break-in at Newburyport One Stop Gas Station at 1 Kent St. The suspect had left prior to officers’ arrival, but a witness saw the man — believed to be armed — flee into the residence at 3 Atkinson St., according to a press release.
City Marshal Mark Murray said in the release that the man, who is known to police, refused officers’ requests to enter the home. Newburyport police subsequently asked for assistance from the Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council and Massachusetts State Police.
As a precaution, police blocked off sections of Strong and Boardman Streets and converted the Cushing Park parking lot on Kent Street into a command post.
Police also issued a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area, alerting residents by phone and social media.
By 11:15 a.m., the man turned himself in to police without incident, prompting the shelter order to be lifted.
“He’s been acting kind of strange lately, so she thought she saw him with a weapon – went back to the house, barricaded himself and here we are,” Murray said about 11 a.m.
Murray confirmed police conducted numerous “welfare checks” at the same address during the week.
The man was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital for evaluation, and the incident remains under investigation by Newburyport police. Charges may be filed in connection with this incident, Murray said.
“Our top concern this morning was ensuring the safety of this individual and the community at large, and we were focused on bringing about a peaceful resolution to this incident,” Murray said in the release. “I’m grateful that we were able to do so, in large part due to the support on-scene from our NEMLEC partners and the Massachusetts State Police.”
A Boardman Street resident told a Daily News reporter that police had been by the same house three times in the previous 24 hours.
Assisting local police were SWAT teams, many of whom were carrying assault rifles, assigned to the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, and at least one negotiator.
At one point, a negotiator, using a bullhorn, called the suspect by name and assured him that he was safe.
“I just want to make sure you’re OK, nobody is going to hurt you,” the negotiator said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
