NEWBURYPORT — A city councilor looking to bring retail marijuana sales to the downtown area may need a little more time to fine-tune her proposal.
Earlier this month, Ward 2 City Councilor Jennie Donahue announced her intention to file a zoning amendment that would allow retail marijuana sales in the city, primarily in the downtown area.
Residents voted 53% to 48% to ban retail marijuana sales in the city in November 2019.
State statute stipulates a three-year hiatus before such an issue can be brought back before a governing municipal board, and that waiting period ended late last year.
Donahue has been working with at-large Councilor Bruce Vogel on her zoning proposal and he said the city is missing out on an estimated $150,000 a year through a 3% excise tax on the product.
The Ward 2 councilor said she hopes to submit her proposal to the City Council on Monday. But Donahue also confessed that she is not sure she will be able to meet her own deadline since no city administrators are working on the proposal with her.
“Typically, you would see something like this going to the Planning Department to be edited and worked on, on your behalf. It is sort of a loose allowance but that has not been extended to me,” Donahue said. “So, I literally have to do this from scratch myself. That might cause a bit of a delay.”
Donahue added that she had initially been working on her proposal with Planning Director Andy Port, but he was asked by Mayor Sean Reardon to hold off on the matter.
Reardon confirmed in a text message earlier this week that he asked Donahue to discuss the matter with the City Council first before submitting a proposal.
“My administration suggested to Councilor Donahue that the council should debate a resolution on the key policy issues and that zoning be based on the result of that, if the discussion was positive,” he said. “This would possibly avoid what has happened with (short-term rental units last summer.) She was not interested in pursuing that course of action. I’ve spoken to many councilors and there doesn’t seem to be consensus on the details of this proposal.”
Donahue said not being able to work with the Planning Department has left her in a position that she feels is “a little unfair.”
“Most councilors have this sort of assistance extended to them when they are proposing ordinance changes. So this is rather untypical for a councilor to have to do this on their own,” she said.
Donahue held a public presentation on the matter along with Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association President and CEO David O’Brien at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center on Thursday. She said the presentation went well.
“There really wasn’t a lot of contentiousness or argument or anything like that. It all went pretty smoothly,” Donahue said. “Some people simply made a statement, whereas others had specific questions which we answered where we could. All in all, I think it was a good beginning to what, I think, will hopefully be a continued public dialogue.”
There was a roughly 50/50 split at the meeting Thursday of those in favor and those opposed to retail marijuana sales, according to Donahue.
Donahue’s proposal received some public pushback from former state Sen. Kathleen O’Connor Ives and Lynn Schow of Opt Out Newburyport. Both appeared on the streaming radio show “Local Pulse” on Saturday.
Schow said the people of Newburyport spoke loudly in 2019 that they do not want retail marijuana sales.
“There is nothing that would change my view as to why opting in is a good idea,” she said. “If anything, we have more data to show bringing retail pot shops to Newburyport is a bad idea.”
O’Connor Ives said the developing brain of a person 21 or younger is more affected by using marijuana than someone who is older.
“This is not hearsay, this is fact,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.