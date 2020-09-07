NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday addressed the recently closed investigation of a city police officer's actions during a Black Lives Matter protest in June and other issues relating to race and equity during her latest appearance on Local Pulse.
On June 26, Newburyport police officers arrested 63-year-old Donn Pollard and charged him with assaulting a 53-year-old Byfield woman who was protesting in Market Square.
Before the arrest occurred, multiple witnesses accused Officer Kevin Martin of making an "insensitive and sarcastic remark about defunding the police and not responding to the incident in a timely manner."
Following the incident and a video circulating on social media that called Martin's actions into question, the city announced it had hired an independent consultant to review what took place and report back with recommendations for the Police Department.
The review, which was conducted by John Dristillaris of John G. Dristillaris Consulting and released Friday, ultimately cleared Martin of any wrongdoing due to "inconclusive" witness statements.
In a remote conversation with Local Pulse host Joe DiBiase later that day, Holaday said while Martin was cleared, the city would look into Dristillaris' recommendations to improve safety and security across the city.
The recommendations include repairing and replacing nonoperational traffic cameras throughout the city, adding additional security cameras around highly populated areas and parking lots, equipping police officers with dashboard cameras and personal body cameras, and ensuring officials are are up to date with sensitivity and cultural awareness training.
Holaday said the consultant's review took longer than she anticipated and "part of that, I think, was just the nature of interviewing people remotely and interviewing minors, and having parents having to be involved, and scheduling and others coming forward — and then turning out that they didn't have any relevant information to the investigation."
She said issues such as the nonoperational cameras at traffic lights have been in the city's capital plan for a few years but were not made a priority. Though the cameras would not have caught the audio from the incident, they could have been helpful in the process, she explained.
Holaday also spoke about the city's intention to launch a group dedicated to diversity and inclusion.
"We haven't come up with the formal name yet," Holaday said, adding that she has referred to it as a "task force" but it is going to be more like a "coalition or an alliance on race, equity, diversity and inclusion."
The city will issue a press release later this week, inviting people to write a letter outlining why they would like to be part of this group, she said.
"What would you bring to the table, essentially?" Holaday said. "What do you think should be the ultimate goal, or what would you like to see as a result of the creation of this group?"
Applicants must also be willing to dedicate at least 10 hours a month to the coalition, she said.
When asked how many people will be a part of this coalition, Holaday said "probably 25. I don't know how you can do less than that to really touch all the different groups you want to have represented — faith-based, gender, race, all of those things."
The mayor said she participated in the National League of Cities' racial and equity training, and hopes to host the advocacy organization in the future for community conversations regarding race.
"We want information," she said. "We want conversations with the public. We want people to talk about how they feel in the community and their concerns about some of these incidents that have happened. We've got to move this forward."
Other topics covered during the roughly one-hour internet radio show included schools reopening, the city budget process and what's happening with construction on High Street and Merrimac Street.
To listen to the program or previous programs, go to NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse or most anywhere podcasts are found.
