NEWBURYPORT — Although she's optimistic about the rollout of vaccinations in the city and across the state, Mayor Donna Holaday reminded everyone Thursday to “remain vigilant,” saying COVID-19 is everywhere.
“Since the start of the pandemic there’s been one thing we have been looking forward to — vaccinations for this coronavirus,” she said in a televised address.
The state began receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in December and has several priorities in its three phases of distribution – “protecting our most vulnerable citizens, maintaining the healthcare system’s capacity and addressing the inequities in healthcare access and the burden of COVID-19,” the mayor said.
A majority of the first doses have gone to hospital and healthcare workers on the frontline of the pandemic. Residents and workers of long-term care facilities and first responders are the next priority.
The city, which has been recognized as a regional vaccination site for first responders, will begin distributing those vaccinations this month as part of Phase 1 of the state rollout, Holaday said.
To qualify, Newburyport had to have its own refrigerated storage for the vaccine, which Anna Jaques Hospital is providing. The city also must maintain a large supply of personal protective equipment and adequate clinical and nonclinical staffing, and work with other local municipalities.
“This has taken enormous planning and fast coordination, but we’re in the final planning process,” Holaday said.
The vaccination clinic for first responders will begin mid-month at the Newburyport Senior Community Center at 331 High St. The mayor anticipates using this facility for future clinics as the rollout continues.
The city currently only has guidance to give the vaccine to emergency medical services, fire and police personnel though, so Holaday asked for everyone’s patience throughout the process.
“The rollout for this group and additional groups will be dependent on the timing and the number of doses we receive,” she said, adding that people can expect updates as city officials learn more.
"Until the vaccine is available for everyone, we must still continue to be careful,” Holaday said, asking people to continue wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.
The mayor said COVID-19 transmission rates are up again. There have been 136 new COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period as of Monday, and they have been mostly due to household and community spread. The city's website reported 789 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, since the pandemic began in March.
“At this point, the virus is everywhere, and we must remain vigilant,” Holaday said. “With the combination of vaccines and the following of public health measures, we can end this pandemic, but it will take time.”
Also on Thursday, the state Department of Public Health said there were 7,136 new COVID cases in the previous 24 hours, with an estimated number of active cases statewide of 81,604. A total of 2,386 people were hospitalized with the virus, including 455 in intensive care units across Massachusetts. A total of 71 new deaths were reported Thursday in the DPH data, for a total of 12,634 confirmed in the state. Twenty-eight Newburyport residents have died from COVID-19, according to the city's website.
For more on the state rollout of vaccines, visit www.mass.gov/COVID19vaccineinMassachusetts.
To see the latest DPH report: www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting
