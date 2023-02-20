NEWBURYPORT — The mayor announced his transition plan for the Department of Public Services on Friday after acting Director Jamie Tuccolo announced last week that he will leave for Salisbury next month.
Tuccolo was named acting director after former Director Anthony Furnari abruptly retired in August.
Although Tuccolo was a candidate to fill the position permanently, he will leave the city March 3 to take a job as Salisbury’s Department of Public Works director.
Mayor Sean Reardon announced in a press release Friday that City Engineer Jon-Eric White will become acting DPS director after Tucculo leaves and is expected to serve in that capacity until a permanent director is hired.
White has been working for DPS since 2009 and is expected to bring a vast knowledge of the department, as well as its systems and projects, while overseeing financial and strategic operations on an interim basis.
Tuccolo’s executive assistant, Jennifer Sullivan, will serve as the department’s acting deputy director, effective immediately.
Sullivan joined the Water Department in 2016 and will oversee the creation and completion of work orders, the management of ongoing projects, as well as all DPS personnel, according to Reardon.
Ron Keefe has been working mostly as a highway division foreman since 2019 and was named operations specialist on a temporary basis.
Keefe and Sullivan are expected to work together to fulfill management and operations duties created by Tuccolo’s departure.
Reardon is looking for Tuccolo’s successor and was interviewing two candidates Friday afternoon.
“We’re looking to plug in some really quality, interim people into these roles as we search for our next director,” the mayor said. “We spoke with two people today. We will take the weekend to think about it and should have some news for people next week.”
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine thanked the DPS director screening committee, which includes Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace and Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue, for working with UMass Boston’s Edward J. Collins, Jr. Center for Public Management to come up with potential candidates for the position.
“We have been running through our search and are pleased with the quality of the candidates we have found,” Reardon said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
