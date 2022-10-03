NEWBURYPORT — The region began seeing more rain after a dry summer in September, but the mayor is not looking at rolling back the city’s water restrictions just yet.
The northeast region of the state is under a Level 3 Critical Drought status. With the city’s water reserves hovering at 80%, Mayor Sean Reardon announced a mandatory outside watering restriction in late August.
Residents and city departments have been asked to restrict their watering hours to between 6 to 9 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on even- or odd-numbered days, depending on their address.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said city water polices dictate that restrictions be put in place if the reserves reach 75%, and the mayor issued his water ban as a precautionary measure.
Although Levine said the water reserves dipped as low of 78% in late August and early September, the region began to see plenty of rain as September moved along and the water reserves are back at 80%.
Reardon said he is growing more optimistic about the water situation by the day.
“We have kind of leveled off because we have been at 80% for a few weeks now. That’s great and that is exactly what we wanted to do. We’ve also got some much-needed rain and there are some tougher restrictions going on around us,” he said.
The mayor, however, fell short of committing to removing the water restrictions in the near future.
“The state is still at a Level 3 Drought status and we really didn’t have to take the actions we have taken until we are at a 75% water reservoir capacity. We are still getting calls from people who wish we did more, as far as cutting things off,” he said.
Levine said the mayor will continue to follow the guidance of the Department of Public Services Deputy Director Jamie Tuccolo, Water Superintendent Tom Cusick, and the Water and Sewer Commission. He will look at the possibility of lifting restrictions in the coming weeks, based on water levels and weather forecasts.
“We can do it anytime, but we will continue to follow the guidance from the state, which issues updates about our drought status, which remains at Level 3,” he said
Reardon said he is unaware of any active fines levied against residents during the current water restriction.
“We’re just really asking the public to keep up with these water restrictions. We’re going to give it another week or so and see how the rain goes. I know there is a lot of fall planting and watering going on right now. So that is why we’re going to keep it in place,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
