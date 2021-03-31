NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday submitted a proposal to the City Council for $110.1 million in capital improvements over the next five years.
The proposed capital improvement program for fiscal 2022-26, presented Monday to the council, includes $49.4 million for infrastructure improvements; $39.2 million for facility renovations and repairs; $14.6 million for parks, grounds and open space; and $4 million for the replacement of vehicles and equipment.
The proposal also includes $2.8 million for miscellaneous items such as the dredging of the city’s fish pier embayment and the reorganization of Building Department records.
As defined in the city’s fiscal policies, capital improvement items must be valued over $15,000 with an expected useful life of at least five years to be included in the program, Holaday explained.
Since there was a lot of uncertainty during the last budget cycle due to COVID-19 concerns, the mayor said she is “very strongly encouraged” by the city’s finances, especially with an estimated $5.4 million coming to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Some of the major projects proposed include water main and supply line replacements for $26.1 million, road and sidewalk work for $10 million, a Newburyport High School addition, renovations and roof replacement for $14 million, replacement of Fire Station 2 on Storey Avenue, and a complete renovation of the Fire Department headquarters on Greenleaf Street for $15.8 million.
Other projects include expansion of Market Landing Park for $5.3 million, a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services for $5 million, Phillips Drive roadwork and drainage for $4.2 million, replacement of the central waterfront bulkhead for $3 million and the sewer lift stations for $2.7 million.
The city has a free cash balance of $3.2 million to help fund fiscal 2022 capital needs.
The council will begin discussing the capital improvements during a Committee on Budget & Finance and Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Additional discussions could take place April 15 and potentially April 29 with a council vote expected May 3.
Also during the meeting Monday, the council voted to allow business and restaurant owners to apply for licenses so they could display merchandise or place tables and chairs on city property without paying a fee.
The order, which will remain in effect until Nov. 15, was sponsored by council President Jared Eigerman, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and Councilor at large Joseph Devlin.
Following pushback from dozens of Plum Island residents and a discussion at the Committee on Planning & Development meeting March 18, the council voted to “receive and file” Ordinance 69, which sought to amend language in Section 6.5 of the municipal code relating to barrier beach development.
“Receiving and filing” an ordinance means that the council has acknowledged it but does not wish to do anything further at this time.
The mayor also shared updates on COVID-19 cases, Phillips Drive, Reservation Terrace, various sidewalk and paving projects, the DEI Alliance and watershed protection efforts.
Biannual hydrant flushing began Monday and will continue through April. Updates on flushing can be found on the city website as well as the city Department of Public Services Facebook page.
The city’s consultant, BSC Engineering, should have 75% of its drawings for the work planned to address drainage problems on Phillips Drive. Holaday said she is working to set up a public meeting to review these plans with residents during the week of April 12. The project is still on schedule to begin later this year, she said.
A schedule for restriping High Street is expected to be presented to the council within the next few weeks.
To read the mayor’s full report, go to https://newburyportmayor.org/2021/03/29.
