NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday has submitted a proposal for $110.1 million in capital improvements over the next five years.
The proposed capital improvement program for fiscal 2022-26, presented Monday to the City Council, includes $49.4 million for infrastructure improvements; $39.2 million for facility renovations and repairs; $14.6 million for parks, grounds and open space; and $4 million for the replacement of vehicles and equipment.
Also included is $2.8 million for miscellaneous items such as the dredging of the city's fish pier embayment and the reorganization of Building Department records.
As defined in the city's fiscal policies, capital improvement items must be valued over $15,000 with an expected useful life of at least five years to be included in the program, Holaday explained.
Since there was a lot of uncertainty during the last budget cycle due to COVID-19 concerns, the mayor said she is "very strongly encouraged" by the city's finances, especially with an estimated $5.4 million coming to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Some of the major projects proposed include water main and supply line replacements for $26.1 million, road and sidewalk work for $10 million, a Newburyport High School addition, renovations and roof replacement for $14 million, replacement of Fire Station 2 on Storey Avenue, and a complete renovation of the Fire Department headquarters on Greenleaf Street for $15.8 million.
Other projects include expansion of Market Landing Park for $5.3 million, a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services for $5 million, Phillips Drive roadwork and drainage for $4.2 million, replacement of the central waterfront bulkhead for $3 million and the sewer lift stations for $2.7 million.
The city has a free cash balance of $3.2 million to help fund fiscal 2022 capital needs.
The council will begin discussing the capital improvements during a Committee on Budget & Finance and Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Additional discussions could take place April 15 and potentially April 29 with a council vote expected May 3.
