NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday proposes a city budget for fiscal 2022 that would result in a 4.2% increase.
The $88,870,608 budget proposal includes a 5.3% increase for public schools for a total appropriation of $37.6 million. About 60 cents of every dollar spent goes to education.
The projected total revenue for fiscal 2022 is $79,924,338, a $2.6 million increase from fiscal 2021 in which the city saw total estimated revenue of $72,287,438. Close to 85% of the city's general fund revenue comes from property taxes, followed by local receipts at 7.4%, net state aid at 6.5%, and other financing sources such as licenses and permits, which make up 1.4%.
The budget restores some positions not funded this fiscal year, including summer employees in the Public Services and Harbormaster departments, a Department of Public Services mechanic and a part-time passport clerk.
A Parks Department laborer was also added to the budget. The department wanted two, but the mayor offered to fund just one this year.
The general fund would fully pay for a zoning enforcement administrator and an associate director of youth programs for Newburyport Youth Services.
Other budget highlights include a $350,000 increase in sidewalk funding, the establishment of a health insurance stabilization trust fund, the creation of a "traffic calming" line item to address safety concerns, and continued efforts to provide training for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
After receiving the proposed budget at its meeting Monday, the City Council will now hold a series of workshops before its official vote to approve the budget at a special meeting June 22.
The first budget workshop is Wednesday at 6 p.m. Other workshops are scheduled for May 19, May 20, May 26, May 27, June 2 and June 9.
Also during the meeting, the mayor revealed that the city's AAA bond rating was reaffirmed last week by S&P Global Ratings.
The Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance has notified the city that the National Guard intends to proceed with selling land at 57 Low St. The City Council voted against purchasing the property earlier this year.
The city has long had an informal, lease-free, rent-free arrangement to use the space. It is used to store Parks Department equipment, but the National Guard does not have interest in moving forward with a lease, Holaday said.
The mayor added that she does not know where the equipment would be moved to but some would likely go to Atkinson Common. The city is looking at potential sites to lease commercial property to house the equipment.
To see the proposed budget for fiscal 2022, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3521/f/uploads/fy2022_proposed_budget_5-10-2021.pdf.
