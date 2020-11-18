NEWBURYPORT — The mayor said at a School Committee meeting Monday that four people died from COVID-19 over the weekend and the city has seen a sharp rise in positive cases of the virus.
Mayor Donna Holaday said the city recorded 57 positive COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks — 37 of which are active.
"We had four deaths over the weekend," said Holaday, who also chairs the committee. "This is really serious."
The city's website had reported eight deaths of residents in recent months, so the mayor's report Monday raises the number of fatalities to 12.
Multiple phone calls to the mayor and Health Director Frank Giacalone requesting more information about the four additional deaths were not returned Tuesday.
The school district has recorded five new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks with one at Newburyport High School, two at Rupert A. Nock Middle School and three at Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School.
Superintendent Sean Gallagher said 19 other students, who are enrolled in the fully remote learning model and have not been in the schools, have tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are seeing an increase of COVID cases throughout the city, so that is something we are monitoring," he said, adding that the district's medical team meets weekly to review COVID-19 metrics.
With Thanksgiving next week and a steady rise in cases nationwide and on the North Shore, the mayor and superintendent urged residents to take COVID-19 concerns seriously.
Holaday said she recently discussed the situation with Anna Jaques Hospital President and CEO Mark Goldstein. Overall, people seem to be not getting as sick or ending up in the intensive care unit or on ventilators, she said.
The mayor said people may be receiving medical care sooner than previously, so many patients stay in the hospital for 15 days as opposed to the previous average of 30 to 45 days, she explained.
"We're finding that the strongest carriers now are youth," Holaday said, adding that children are congregating in places such as the skatepark and not wearing masks.
"They don't get sick, but they bring it home to their parents," she said. "They start showing symptoms, the whole family is tested, and then they're quarantined."
Holaday said she could not "emphasize enough how important it is" that everyone return to the precautions they were taking back in March, "when we were all so nervous of this hitting."
She recommended "more handwashing, more sanitizer, face masks — it's absolutely critical to help us get through this."
The mayor also reminded people to get a flu shot, saying many people are starting to confuse flu symptoms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Gallagher said "household spread" and outside activities are the biggest offenders in the school district right now.
"Even though we have had cases come into the schools, we have not had in-school transmission," he said, attributing that to the safety protocols in place throughout the district.
School Committee Vice Chair Bruce Menin asked the superintendent if district officials had any concerns about a spread following Thanksgiving.
"I think we do," Gallagher said. "That's why it's important to meet with the medical advisory team."
Gallagher said some school districts have already opted to go fully remote after the Thanksgiving break due to an influx of college students returning to communities, but state officials are not in support of that move.
The superintendent said a shift to a fully remote model is not out of the question, but it all comes down to data and further guidance from the state.
"We do have the ability to pivot if we have to," he said, whether it is one school moving from a hybrid to fully remote learning model or the entire district doing so.
Gallagher added that the district will send a note to families with suggestions for Thanksgiving modifications and a reminder to be vigilant about safety precautions.
Staff writer Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
