NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon invites the public to meet with him during open office hours on April 28 and 29, and discuss issues and concerns that are important to them.
Office hours will be held on Thursday, April 28, from 5-6 p.m., and Friday, April 29, from 8-10 a.m., at City Hall, 60 Pleasant St.
All residents are welcome to attend. Mayor Reardon opens his office in the spirit of “Big Block of Cheese Day” on the TV series “The West Wing.” On the show, that day symbolized opening of the White House to those who may not normally have access to key policymakers.
“There is no better way to hear about issues and concerns than by hearing from residents directly,” Mayor Reardon said. “Community feedback has been critical during our first 100 days, and has helped us shape policy and priorities that make the City a better place.”
Mayor Reardon holds office hours on the last consecutive Thursday and Friday of each month. Next month’s open house will be held on May 26 and 27. For more information on the mayor’s open office hours, contact Executive Assistant Christine Jackson by email at cjackson@cityofnewburyport.com.
