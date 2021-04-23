NEWBURYPORT — The state will need to vaccinate 4.1 million residents to reach "herd immunity," Mayor Donna Holaday said during her weekly COVID-19 update.
Herd immunity means that enough of a population is protected from COVID-19 because people have already had it or have been vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Now is not the time to stop being careful," Holaday said, reminding people that a mask mandate is still in effect for all indoor and outdoor public spaces.
As of now, more than 2 million people in the state are fully vaccinated and 1 million more have had at least one shot. Everyone age 16 and older, or about 1.7 million people, became eligible Monday.
As of last weekend, the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative administered more than 19,000 vaccinations.
The mayor encouraged people to take advantage of this regional site, as well as smaller sites such as pharmacies to find appointments.
"Demand for the vaccine is still greater than the supply in Massachusetts, so be prepared to wait several weeks for that first appointment," Holaday said. "If you can't get an appointment yet in Massachusetts, you can also try New Hampshire, which dropped its residency requirement Monday, allowing anyone to get a shot no matter what state they live in."
With more people getting vaccinated, the mayor said the city should expect a lot more visitors this summer.
As part of the state Local Rapid Recovery Planning program, the city is asking for input from business owners about how to help them recover amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/home/news/downtown-business-survey-we-need-your-input.
For those in need of emergency rental assistance, the Department of Housing and Community Development has launched a new state funding program to help tenants and landlords avoid evictions amid the pandemic. Renters and landlords could receive up to a year of assistance for rent that is past due and up to three months for future rent assistance.
To learn more, call 211 or visit www.mass.gov/guides/facing-eviction-we-can-help. For legal assistance, visit https://evictionlegalhelp.org.
The mayor also addressed the recent COVID-19 cluster at Newburyport High School. Through the pooled testing program, 15 high school students tested positive. The cases were traced back to multiple sources, including work, family, social gatherings and other outside activities, she said.
"These positive cases and others identified by our Health Department since April 8 bring our new cases to 63," Holaday said. "Still keeping a low positivity rate of 1.56%, but a stark reminder that this virus is still amongst us."
