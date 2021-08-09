NEWBURYPORT — Three candidates running for mayor of the city are scheduled to speak at a forum hosted by The Daily News on Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Nock Middle School auditorium, 70 Low St.
The public is invited but encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines recommended by the state Department of Public Health.
The candidates are Sean Reardon, Warren Russo and Charles Tontar.
Richard K. Lodge, editor of The Daily News, will give welcoming remarks and explain the forum rules, with moderator Amber Hewett asking questions of the candidates. Lodge is also serving as timekeeper.
Each candidate will be given time for opening and closing remarks, and will have two minutes to answer each question. Proposed questions were solicited ahead of time. No questions will be allowed from the audience on Tuesday night.
Plans call for the forum to be broadcast by NCM Hub, community cable, and rebroadcast before the preliminary election, which is Tuesday, Sept. 21. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
