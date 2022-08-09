NEWBURYPORT — The mayor’s plan to move the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services began making its way through the public approval process Monday night when the City Council voted unanimously to move the proposal to its first public hearing later this month.
Mayor Sean Reardon proposed rolling the Parks Department into DPS last month and posted a detailed explanation of his plan on the city's website at https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/mayors-office/pages/parks-reorganization-plan.
Consolidating the two departments would save the city more than $100,000 a year, according to the mayor, who also informed Parks Director Lise Reid that her position would be eliminated.
Reardon's plan also calls for moving the majority of Reid's responsibilities to DPS, with additional assistance from the Parks Commission, Newburyport Youth Services and the mayor's office.
The mayor, however, was accused by numerous city councilors of violating the city's charter when he neglected to file an administrative order before ending Reid's employment in July. Reid has not yet signed off on a severance package and remains an employee, according Reardon.
The City Council met Monday night at City Hall and voted unanimously to move the mayor's plan to a Committee on Neighborhoods & City Services and Committee of the Whole meeting Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. with a public hearing scheduled for Aug. 23.
City Council President Heather Shand said she expects the council to vote on the matter Sept. 27.
Reardon addressed the council Monday night and said his administration developed the new plan in coordination with KP Law.
"We worked really hard in putting this plan together and I am really excited to share it with the community," he said. "We think this will make our services in Parks even better and I think we are going to benefit from the efficiencies that this will bring. It will bring our Parks Department into the 21st century and I look forward to the discussion we are going to have."
Warren Street resident Leslie Eckholdt said she has not been impressed with the mayor’s plan and spoke in favor of keeping the Parks Department separate during the public comment portion of the council's meeting.
"The mission of Parks is beautification, recreation, renewal and a connection to the natural surroundings, despite the urban environment," she said. "On the other hand, the mission of DPS is roads and sidewalks, the water and sewer system. It couldn't be any more different."
Eckholdt said trying to blend the two distinct departments would prove to be unsuccessful.
"I sort of liken it to putting the Navy in with the Army. You know what happens, everything looks like the Army after awhile," she said.
Merrimac Street resident Jean Costello said she believes the mayor's plan displayed a disregard for self-governance and the contributions of residents who donated their time to the city.
"Newburyport's waterfront location and historic architecture make it a valuable location," she said. "But it is our self-engagement and our self-governance that make this city so special."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.