NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon is looking to spend more on internet security, sidewalks, planning and schools, and is ready to make the case for his $82.8 million operating budget proposal before the City Council.
The city is operating on a $79.3 million budget and the mayor’s proposal seeks an additional 4.5% in spending.
“It’s modest but I also think it makes the right investments in the right areas,” Reardon said. “I credit all of my department heads in finding funds that can help the overall budget within their own.”
Reardon’s $82.8 million spending plan, which will be presented to the council Monday, is balanced with an estimated tax levy of $68.5 million and $14.3 million in local receipts, state aid and other available funding.
The mayor said he knows any additional spending will be scrutinized heavily by the council and he wants to make sure he presents a thoughtful plan.
“We definitely have areas that we are looking to make large investments in,” he said. “I would say IT jumps to the top of that list.”
Reardon has asked for an additional $90,000 for a cloud-based email server.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the city uses an on-site server that will soon be obsolete.
“We will be moving to a cloud server for that. Right now, we’re talking about whether it would be on Google or Microsoft,” he said. “That’s a significant expense but all of these things are worth it because of the added security that they’re going to allow us.”
Levine said an increasing number of municipalities are suffering cyberattacks and bolstering the IT Department would help the city stay ahead of the curve.-
“I live in Lowell, which was hit with a cyberattack last Monday and I still can’t get into my parking garage,” he said. “This will provide better service for residents and departments.”
Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid, chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, said in a text message that the budget process is one of the most important things the city works through each year.
“(This is) when we decide our priorities through funding. It’s also a time where the process to set the tax rate for the next fiscal year really starts. I invite all interested to attend budget workshops and to follow the process,” he said.
The Planning Department has been busy with major projects such as the first phase of the $4.8 million Market Landing Park expansion project, the $5.3 million second phase of the waterfront bulkhead repair project, and the construction of the new $9.2 million West End fire station, among others.
Reardon is asking for roughly $95,000 a year to hire a new economic and community development manager to help shoulder the Planning Department’s burden.
“We have so much going on in the city and we have to keep Newburyport a place where people want to live, work and stay,” he said. “We’ve never really had someone at City Hall who drove economic development and that’s a big piece of this role.”
Reardon added that the new hire would take some of the workload off Planning Director Andy Port.
“We’re really excited about that. It’s great that we have so many good things going on around planning in the city,” he said. “But having another quality person in the office can really drive us forward.”
The School Committee approved a $42.7 million operating budget for the school district last week and Reardon reduced that request by $70,710 in his own proposal.
The school district would be bolstered by a new part-time music teacher at Newburyport High School, a fifth-grade language-based teacher at Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School and a special education at Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School, among other things, under Reardon’s proposal.
“They will have a 6.6% increase this year and that’s an incredible investment in our kids moving forward,” he said. “The tweak I made had nothing to do with instruction and I was really excited about that and excited about the schools.”
The mayor also said he would like to add $250,000 to the traffic, safety and sidewalks line item.
“There are plenty of places like Moseley or Lawson avenues that still need a sidewalk,” he said. “The sidewalks around Olive Street are also a mess. Those projects don’t necessarily fall into the (five-year rotating streets and sidewalks plan). So this traffic, safety and sidewalks line item is something that we would like to continue to grow year after year. That way, we can handle some of these projects.”
The mayor also seeks $130,000 to hire a senior environmental analyst/operator ($70,000) and a watershed engineer ($60,000) at the Water Department.
“Protecting our water supply is near the top of our main priorities and this will give us a little bit more bandwidth in our engineering department,” he said.
Inflation remains a concern, and Reardon said the city’s department heads did an excellent job cutting unnecessary supplies and that his budget proposal will move the city forward.
“This really highlights a lot of the things we are trying to do with public services here in the city,” he said. “I think we’re making good investments in the areas that we need it the most right now.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
