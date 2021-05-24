Newburyport midwife announces her retirement after 21 years

NEWBURYPORT — For over 21 years, local resident Lisa Walsh helped deliver more Greater Newburyport babies than live in a typical Vermont town, roughly 1,150 children, to be precise.
But the certified nurse midwife for Women’s Health Care on Low Street is stepping down from her matronly role and into a new one: retirement.
“And I’m completely booked with patients, which is fun,” Walsh said.
Walsh came to the Anna Jaques Hospital-affiliated Women’s Health Care in 1999 after spending many years as a nurse manager at Cambridge Health Alliance.
Co-workers said it was her vision and leadership that formally established the midwifery program in 2000 at Women’s Health Care. It was about 2004 when Women’s Health Care became part of the AJH family, Walsh added.
Asked why she is retiring, the 67-year-old Walsh said she wanted to spend more time with her family, including her 92-year-old mother.
“I’m very close to my family and that staying-up-all-night thing was getting old,” Walsh said with a chuckle.
Walsh defined a certified midwife as a registered nurse with specialized training to take care of expecting mothers and to be there for births. Common misconceptions about certified midwives are that they primarily make house calls and cannot provide pain medication if necessary.
While COVID-19 restrictions took much of the fun out of the job, her retirement has nothing to do with the pandemic, she said.
Among the challenges Walsh faced during the brunt of the pandemic, the switch to mostly telehealth consultations bummed her out the most. She also said that when mothers would come to the facility, they would do so alone, which meant the excitement of a family hearing a heartbeat together was no longer happening.
“That doesn’t feel right,” she said of telehealth consultations.
Walsh said it was impossible to remember all the babies she helped bring into the world but there were a few stories that stuck out.
One of them took place roughly eight years ago and involved a woman who gave birth in her car during a snowstorm just outside the hospital’s emergency room.
Once the umbilical cord was cut and the baby safe and secure, the new mother asked Walsh if insurance would cover it.
Walsh was momentarily confused, knowing insurance would cover the delivery despite it happening outside the building.
But that’s not what the mother was concerned about; she was wondering whether insurance would cover detailing the car’s interior.
“She was very cute, very calm about it,” Walsh said, adding that, yes, the patient’s insurance covered the cleaning bill.
As news of her retirement spreads, many of those who she helped bring into the world, and their families, thanked Walsh on the online site kudoboard.
“There are no words on how much we as a family will miss you. I am so thankful to of had you as my midwife/OB for over 20-plus years,” Tricia Teel of Rowley wrote. “You saw me as a very young girl then a woman then a mother of two amazing babies that I was fortunate to have you deliver both. You have always made me feel like family. Always comfortable in my own skin. You will be so missed but congratulations on your retirement. I hope all good things come to you for your future as you have touched everyone in a positive blessed way.”
Walsh said she knew of the website, but had yet to look at the comments, knowing how emotional they would make her feel.
“I was completely overcome,” Walsh said when she heard about the website.
During her roughly two decades at Women’s Health Care, Walsh brought many young midwives under her wing, serving as a role model to help them gain confidence to grow into experienced and competent providers.
Today, she supports a team of midwives dedicated to creating a caring environment that establishes a connection between a woman and her family, according to a statement provided by Anna Jaques Hospital.
“Lisa has been a valued member of the Women’s Health Care team for the last 20 years, caring for thousands of women and their babies. Her compassion and commitment to the patients is a testament to how much joy each one brought her,” said Dr. Gail Fayre, the hospital’s chief medical officer. “She has been an inspiration to her colleagues, our community and we wish her all the best in a well-deserved retirement.”
Walsh said she was honored to work with so many of them over her long career.
“I can’t really say enough about the doctors, the staff and the nurses,” she said.
Walsh added that although she is looking forward to retirement, she would miss her patients and her co-workers dearly.
“I’m very fortunate to work here and live here and have such a great job,” Walsh said.
To read some of her patients’ stories, visit: www.kudoboard.com/boards/iyu7deJh.
