NEWBURYPORT — The city lost a gracious, determined and dedicated friend when historian, author and former Newburyport High School teacher Jean Foley Doyle died last week at age 93.
Foley Doyle, a native of the city, was Newburyport High School’s Class of 1947 valedictorian and would eventually become a history teacher at her alma mater.
“She loved history, more importantly, Newburyport history,” Mayor Sean Reardon recalled.
Reardon had Foley Doyle as his homeroom teacher and said she was “a wonderful woman” who gave much to the city.
Foley Doyle was born in December 1929 and lived next to Emma L. Andrews Library & Community Center on Purchase Street for many years. She worked at Towle Silversmiths after graduating from high school and eventually married Everett Foley and had seven children.
Foley died in 1986 after 38 years of marriage. Later, she married Joseph Doyle. They were together for 20 years until his death in 2008.
At age 40, Foley Doyle graduated summa cum laude from Merrimack College, earning a bachelor’s degree in history – and later earned a master’s degree from the University of New Hampshire.
She retired from the high school in the late 1990s and would go on to publish two books on local history, “Life in Newburyport: 1900-1950,” which told the stories of Newburyporters who survived World War I, the Great Depression and World War II, as well as “Life in Newburyport: 1950-1985,” which chronicled common people who accomplished a lot with a little. It was recognized by the New England Book Festival in 2010.
Local author Äine Greaney met Foley Doyle when she moved to Newburyport roughly 25 years ago and said her friend saw history as a way to bring people together.
“Often, you move into a new town and you’re the new kid on the block. But with Jean, you never were,” she said. “She was extremely inclusive in how she presented history and was a great conversationalist. Very articulate, very fun and very welcoming.”
Greaney added that Foley Doyle made sure to hand-deliver a signed copy of her first book to her when it was published.
“I knew it was coming out, but the next thing I knew, she was there with her grandson, giving me a signed copy of it,” Greaney said.
Greaney also remembered spending many an evening at Foley Doyle’s home, filled with laughter.
“She and Joe were so gracious and that is what really comes to mind,” she said. “She loved to garden, walking and writing, and that’s how I knew her.”
Foley Doyle received a National Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Association of State and Local History in 2012, and was an honoree at the Newburyport Literary Festival in 2015.
April 25, 2015, was declared Jean Foley Doyle Day.
She died surrounded by her family in her Rolfes Lane home on Tuesday. The mother of seven was devoted to her garden and loved to take walks with her Jack Russell terrier.
Marge Motes knew Foley Doyle for about 14 years and said she would see her friend walking past her house “all the time.”
“She made Newburyport history accessible for the ordinary person and I felt like I could ask her anything,” Motes said. “She was a very determined person whose students were everything to her and she always talked about how wonderful they were. She was one of a kind.”
Foley Doyle loved her garden, her home and her history, Motes added.
“She loved nature and she loved people. That just bubbled out of her and Newburyport meant so much to her,” she said.
