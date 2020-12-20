NEWBURYPORT – The mayor urged residents to be vigilant by avoiding indoor social or holiday gatherings after Newburyport moved into the "red" high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission on Thursday.
Mayor Donna Holaday said there were 156 active COVID-19 cases in the city, with a total confirmed and suspected cases hitting 620 since the pandemic began in March.
Twenty-three residents have died from complications from the virus, according to city officials. The state reported 515 confirmed cases in Newburyport and Holaday said the city is now including suspected positive cases in regular reports, putting the total at 620.
State Department of Public Health records released Thursday also showed nine residents of Port Health Care in Newburyport have died during the pandemic, with the number of deaths rising from five in the Dec. 3 DPH report to nine in the data published online Thursday. No other area nursing homes or assisted living centers reported deaths in the most recent state data.
In a statement about the latest increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the city, Holaday said, “Being designated as a ‘high risk’ community means that everyone should be even more steadfast in following the health and safety guidelines put forth by the state, With Hanukkah currently ongoing and Christmas right around the corner, it may be difficult, but residents should refrain from gathering in large groups and do everything they can to help stop the spread of the virus.”
Holaday also noted Massachusetts residents are under orders from Gov. Charlie Baker to wear masks at all times while in public.
The latest reports from state health officials show sharp increases in the number of residents in Greater Newburyport communities testing positive since the week before Thanksgiving.
In data released Nov. 19, Amesbury reported 285 positive cases since March, while the total rose to 492 on Dec. 17.
Data for other communities included: Georgetown, going from 126 positive cases on Nov. 19 to 220 cases on Dec. 17; Groveland, 78 positive cases on Nov. 19 to 173 positive cases on Dec. 17; Merrimac, 70 positive cases on Nov. 19 and 145 on Dec. 17; in Newbury, 52 positive cases on Nov. 19 rising to 117 on Dec. 17; Newburyport, 271 positive cases on Nov 19; and 515 confirmed on Dec. 17; in Rowley, 91 positive cases on Nov. 19 rising to 153 on Dec. 17; in Salisbury, 126 positive cases on Nov. 19 to 252 on Dec. 17; and in West Newbury, 34 positive cases rising to 78 on Dec. 17.
To read the latest daily DPH report: https://www.mass.gov/doc/covid-19-dashboard-december-17-2020/download
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.