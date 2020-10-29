NEWBURYPORT — The mayor and city health director urged residents Thursday to follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines after a sharp rise in positive cases of the virus pushed Newburyport into the red "high risk" category, according to the state.
Mayor Donna Holaday and Health Director Frank Giacalone issued the statement to warn everyone who might be trick-or-treating this weekend, which is considered a high-risk activity by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State Department of Public Health data released Thursday showed the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Newburyport rose from 162 a week ago to 179 since the pandemic began; there have been 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city in the last two weeks.
“It’s vital that we all continue to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in our community, especially this weekend if you are planning to participate in trick-or-treating or any other Halloween activities,” Holaday and Giacalone said.
The city’s designation is now “red,” indicating a “high risk” in the community, according to the DPH. The average daily incidence rate for Newburyport per 100,000 residents has risen to 11.6 – the highest reported rate during the pandemic – up from last week’s rate of 7.6.
In addition, the mayor reported to the City Council earlier this week that eight residents had died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
DPH data showed Anna Jaques Hospital reporting four patients who tested positive, including one in the intensive care unit, on Thursday.
Georgetown, with 97 positive cases reported, and Salisbury, with 89 cases, were both listed in the "red" category by DPH as well.
The state reported Thursday that Amesbury had recorded 231 positive tests during the pandemic, up from 223 on Oct. 22. Georgetown moved up from 89 last week to 97; Groveland reported 57 cases, up only one from the previous week; Merrimac was stable with 47; Newbury stood at 28, up from 25 on Oct. 22; Rowley moved up one to 76; Salisbury recorded 89 as of Thursday, up from 82 a week ago; and West Newbury stood at 26 positive cases, up from 23 last week.
Seabrook now has 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases with a range of 1 to 4 considered active, according to data from New Hampshire.
In the statement, Holaday and Giacalone asked residents to wear face masks or face coverings in accordance with guidance from the CDC "should they decide to go trick-or-treating this year."
The statement noted that a Halloween costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.
"A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face," the statement said.
In addition, city officials urged residents to use good hand hygiene, including handwashing and use of alcohol-based sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol. Carry hand sanitizer and use it often, especially after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy, and refrain from touching your face.
"Stay home and refrain from Halloween activities, including handing out Halloween treats, if you feel unwell; you have tested positive for COVID-19; or you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19," officials said.
Everyone should maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from anyone who isn't a member of the same household. If people do take part in trick-or-treating, they are encouraged to make individually wrapped goodie bags that can be placed at the end of a driveway or the edge of their yard for families to take. All homeowners distributing treats are encouraged to use a disinfectant to routinely sanitize commonly touched surfaces such as doorbells and candy bowls.
Anyone who doesn't want to be part of trick-or-treating can shut off outdoor lights as an indicator.
"Trick-or-treaters are asked to respect the wishes of those who have chosen not to participate in this year’s event," the statement said.
Additionally, the city pointed to CDC information for alternative, lower-risk activities, including carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them, or at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends; having a virtual Halloween costume contest or a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced more than 6 feet apart; or having an outdoor Halloween movie night with local family friends with people spaced at least 6 feet apart.
Residents also are urged to avoid higher-risk activities, such as indoor haunted houses or costume parties; hayrides or tractor rides with those outside of your household; or having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.
“Thank you for your cooperation and support during these challenging times. By working together, we can help to reverse this trend and protect the health and safety of our entire community," the mayor said.
For more information: www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting.
