NEWBURYPORT — For decades, the south-facing wall of The Tannery Marketplace’s Mill No. 4 has been one shade – brick red. But over the next few weeks, it will be bathed in color as artist Felipe Ortiz creates the first in a series of murals that will remind passers-by that human beings share the same, small planet.
The Newburyport Art Association is working with the city, Blochaus Art Gallery and Tannery Marketplace owner David Hall to bring its “We Share One Sky” murals project to life this summer, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Essex County Community Foundation’s Creative County Initiative.
Newburyport Art Systems and Technology Director David Faleris said the two-year project is expected to involve more than a dozen muralists who will highlight minority voices and lesser-known perspectives of Newburyport using contemporary nontraditional imagery.
Ortiz is the project’s lead artist and said he had been talking with Newburyport Art about doing a summer art series for a while. Late Tuesday, Ortiz began painting what will be a roughly 1,200-square-foot mural on Mill No. 4.
“We want to see what the possibilities are here and this is just the start,” he said. “Hopefully, this will get some attention and then move to other spots here in Newburyport.”
The Colombian native said his art focuses primarily on what he called “explosive nature,” which colorfully represents the biodiversity of a given area.
“This is a mix between very expressive, colorful, almost abstract mark-making that comes in the form of splashes,” he said. “I started this in my home country but I often adapt to the place where I’m at because nature is everywhere and it’s important to highlight that.”
Ortiz, who lives in East Boston, has spent the past six months visiting Newburyport to become more familiar with its biodiversity.
“Birds are a lot of my subject matter and I know a lot about the history of the piping plovers and the ospreys around here,” he said.
Ortiz also said he’s been drawn to migratory birds ever since he first moved to the country in 1999.
“I went all over the East Coast during the process of immigrating and adapting to the United States and I developed an interest in the birds that were doing the same,” he said. “There are some birds that have their normal habitat all the way up here in the Northeast but they travel down all the way to almost Colombia as well. I’ve been lucky enough to adapt to this place and I want to represent that in some way since it’s a part of my story.”
The Tannery mural should take about 10 days to complete, depending on the weather, according to Ortiz, who said he will then create a temporary, removable mural installation on the side of Newburyport Art’s Hills Gallery.
“It will be very experimental and should be one of those great opportunities to explore something that may not be my forte. But I have an idea of how to do it,” he said. “It will probably be a modular landscape with different colors on loose pieces of wood that people can interact with and rearrange.”
Newburyport Art also hopes to create public engagement opportunities during Ortiz’s residency, which is expected to end in early August. Faleris said more murals are expected to be going up at The Tannery over the next two years.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
