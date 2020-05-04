NEWBURYPORT — With a laptop set up on his front lawn and his family watching from a distance, a local man became a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy on Sunday.
Michael Denner, 22, certainly didn’t imagine a virtual ceremony when he started with the ROTC program four years ago at Norwich University in Vermont.
On Sunday, he dressed up in his “choker whites,” the uniform worn by those in the Navy, and lined up on his front lawn with his family. The ceremony took place over GoToMeeting, a videoconferencing platform that Denner has been using for his college classes.
He was sworn in and commissioned by Cmdr. Cameron Ratkovic. His parents then pinned his shoulders and his younger brother, Thomas, placed the cap on his head.
Denner gave his first salute to U.S. Army National Guard Spc. John Brutzman, whom he met at Norwich.
Just a day earlier, Denner mailed an overnight package containing a silver dollar for Brutzman to open at the ceremony. The tradition, which dates back to the 19th century, shows appreciation for someone who serves as a mentor.
Though the ceremony was “inconvenient” due to social distancing, Denner said he was grateful to have something.
Looking back, he said, the classes of 1917 and 1918 “had it much worse” when they were commissioned early and sent off to Europe to fight the Germans during World War I.
Speaking on why he joined the Navy, Denner said he was “inspired” by his late grandfathers who served in the Army — one during World War II and the other during the Korean War. While growing up and hearing their stories, Denner knew he wanted to follow a similar path.
He joined the battalion during the second semester of his freshman year after maintaining a qualifying GPA at Norwich. Through the ROTC program, he trained on a weekly basis and completed a series of exercises at the naval base in Newport, Rhode Island.
Denner said he loved growing up on the coast.
“I’ve always been around that rich sea heritage,” he said, adding that he was born in Maine and moved to Newburyport at a young age.
“There’s something about being on the bow of the ship as the waves crash over the bow that really does it for me. It’s also being a part of that ship, knowing I’m serving on it and a part of what makes it go.”
Next month, Denner will ship off to San Diego for naval training as a surface warfare officer on the USS Makin Island. The location was his first choice for shift selection and he’s looking forward to leading his own team.
In San Diego, he will be required to quarantine for two weeks as a precaution but after that, he will work to earn his surface warfare officer pin and accompanying qualifications.
“My job as an officer is to lead the people not only who serve underneath me, but also the people who will serve alongside me and even above me,” he said. “I just want to make sure that I’m an asset to them and not a liability. That just requires that I know my job and I know my people.”
Though he technically graduated Saturday, Denner said Norwich University postponed commencement exercises until September, which he hopes to fly home for to attend.
