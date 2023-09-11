NEWBURYPORT — Local children are back in school and city officials are looking for a few good crossing guards to keep them safe.
The 2023-24 school year began Thursday morning and Mayor Sean Reardon said the gaps in the city’s crossing guard system became very apparent leading up to the first day of class.
“We’re having a really hard time filling these roles,” he said. “We’ve got typically six to eight places where we would love to have somebody working as a crossing guard, and we just didn’t have that Thursday morning.”
Crossing guard positions have never been easy to fill, according to the mayor, who said that has especially been the case in the past two years. So Reardon decided to put himself to work as a temporary crossing guard in front of Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School on High Street last week.
Reardon said his half-hour shift as a crossing guard Thursday morning was successful enough that he returned the next day.
“It was actually pretty cool,” he said. “We did have an electric crossing where I was at. But I was able to help about 15 kids get to school with their parents. There were a lot of excited faces and you could tell there were a lot of new school outfits and new lunch boxes. There were also a lot of smiles and some nervousness. But it was mostly just a lot of excitement about the first day of school Thursday and it was great to be a part of that.”
Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley volunteered as a crossing guard at the corner of Colby Farm Lane and Low Street on Thursday morning and afternoon, as well as Friday morning.
“It was awesome seeing the kids with their big smiles crossing the street,” he said. “I know that this made the parents feel better and traffic stopped for all of it. Crossing guards are a vital piece of the safety puzzle in the morning. If I can do it, anyone can.”
Most school crossings in the city have been outfitted with electronic traffic signs but Reardon said having someone helping kids get to school settles a lot of nerves.
“I know people were very comfortable knowing there was someone there helping the kids get across High Street during the very busy morning traffic,” he said. “This isn’t anything new. We were in the same boat at this time last year and I certainly wouldn’t say our kids are in danger. But, anything we can do to make getting to school a little bit easier is what we need to do.”
City schools are looking at various options to fill the crossing guard positions and for the past year have provided a stipend to instructional assistants who may want to make a few extra bucks, before and after class.
But Human Resources Director Pam Kealey said the program has not been as popular as she hoped.
“We have one instructional assistant (IA) who is working a position and another who will do a morning spot for us. But it’s challenging for a lot of our IAs,” she said. “It’s definitely an individual situation for each and how they are assigned in their building and those who have to be prepared to meet the students, even before class.”
Kealey was more excited about the mayor’s idea to offer crossing guard positions as part of the city’s senior veteran tax work-off program.
“There are different things we are trying to do and we’re hoping that, over the next couple of weeks, we get some people who are willing to step up and we can get some people at some of these tough crossings around the city,” Reardon said.
McCauley said he loves both staffing ideas.
“If I’m an instructional assistant and I could get a boost to my pay, it’s really only 45 minutes and no longer than an hour in the morning, with the same in the afternoon,” he said. “They could also split shifts and whatnot along the way and it’s a nice way to enhance people’s pay by not asking them to come in two or four hours earlier.”
Kealey said the crossing guard positions have been posted on SchoolSpring.com.
“It’s really just a people situation,” she said. “We’re working closely with the mayor to try and generate interest in the positions.”
Interested potential crossing guards can also reach out to the school district’s central office at 978-465-4456 or call Reardon’s office at 978-465-4413.
“We’ll point you in the right direction,” Reardon said. “This is a school job, so you will have to pass a (Criminal Offender Record Information check). If you want to take advantage of the senior tax work off program, there is special paperwork that goes along with that. But, if you’re looking for a part-time job, reach out to one of these offices, and we’ll get you all signed up and out there to work.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.