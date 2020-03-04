Film screening at public library
A free screening of the documentary “Note By Note: The Making of Steinway L1037” will be presented Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. at Newburyport Public Library, 94 State St.
The screening, also offered in conjunction with the Newburyport Chamber Music Festival, shows viewers how one of the most most coveted types of concert pianos is made, from finding the right wood in Alaska to the craftsmanship of its construction.
For more on library programs: www.newburyportpl.org.
Scholarship offered by Choral Society
The Newburyport Choral Society is accepting applications for the Betty Gillette Scholarship.
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a local high school senior planning to major in music in college. The scholarship is named after a founding member who sang with the chorus from 1934 to 2009.
The application deadline is Wednesday, March 25. Applications should be sent to info@newburyportchoralsociety.org. If the application cannot be sent electronically, it may be mailed to Newburyport Choral Society, P.O. Box 92, Newburyport, MA 01950.
The application can be found at www.newburyportchoralsociety.org/outreach. The winner of the scholarship will be announced at the spring concert in May.
For more information, contact info@newburyportchoralsociety.org.
Psychic, healing fair on Saturday
Gigi’s Spiritual Awakenings will host a psychic and healing fair Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 25 Low St.
The Amesbury-based business invites the community for psychic readings, reiki healing, mediumship, hypnosis, crystals, jewelry and metaphysical gifts. Free admission.
Library hosts kids programs
Three “tween and teen” programs are planned for March at Newburyport Public Library.
On Thursday, March 5, at 3 p.m., there will be a candy-making workshop for tweens. Students in grades 5-8 are invited to make their own candy using different flavorings.
“No Sew Pillows” is scheduled for Monday, March 9, at 3 p.m. for grades 5 and up. Students can learn to make pillows without a needle and thread. All materials are provided.
On Friday, March 13, at 3 p.m., the library will host “Pot of Gold Craft” for students in grades 5 and up. Students can make crafts to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
For more information, contact Emely MacIntosh, teen and information services librarian, at 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
The meeting is open to the public. Membership information available for anyone wishing to join.
Anderson, who worked at Sedgwick Gardens at Long Hill for six years, will talk about public gardens north of Boston with significant history and horticultural elements.
Garden program slated Tuesday
Gail Anderson speaks on “Pleasure Grounds” — public gardens close to home — on Tuesday, March 10, at the Newburyport Horticultural Society’s next meeting.
The meeting begins with refreshments at 6:30 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
Before the program, society member Carole Gura provides a brief update on group news and “What you should be doing in your garden now.”
The organization’s Books in Bloom will be Saturday, May 2, at Newburyport Public Library.
Wellness resources session Tuesday
NEWBURYPORT — The local chapter of Business Network International invites the public to discover wellness resources through an information session Tuesday, March 10, at Cape Ann Botanicals, 49 Pleasant St.
The session is from 6 to 8 p.m. People can learn about alternative approaches to pain management and ideas for a holistic lifestyle from health and wellness professionals in the community. Food will be provided by Lolo Poke.
For more information, call 978-462-6200.
Top films at public library
Academy Award-nominated films will be shown on select Monday and Tuesday nights in March at Newburyport Public Library, 94 State St.
For titles, see www.newburyportpl.org or call 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
Community Service looking for clothing
Community Service of Newburyport seeks donations of new and like-new clothing for men, women and children, including long sleeve shirts, button-down collar shirts, pants, sweatshirts and sweatpants.
Large to XXX tops and bottoms for men and women are especially needed.
Clothing can be dropped off Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the annex at St. Paul’s Church, 35 Summer St. For more information call 978-465-7562.
Annual Fido Fair coming in May
The third annual Fido Fair for dog owners and their pets will be Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 40 Water St.
The fair will include vendors, adoptable dogs, the Woof Café, doggie portraits, Woofle drawings, pet blessings and a dog obedience class demonstration.
There will also be the AKC Good Canine Citizen test and an appearance by Donald Jarvis, the author of “Mocha: The Superhero Service Dog,” with his new book.
For more information, call 978-465-0883 or go to the Facebook page: The Salvation Army, Newburyport Massachusetts.
Library hours for this winter
Winter hours are underway at Newburyport Public Library, 94 State St.
The library will be open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
For more information, call the library at 978-465-4428 or go to www.newburyportpl.org.
Conversations in Spanish hour
A weekly Spanish conversation hour, organized by Holly Cashman, called “Cerveza & Conversación” meets on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at RiverWalk Brewing Co., 40 Parker St.
The group is free and all levels of Spanish ability are welcome.
For more information, go to meetup.com. and sign up as a member to receive updates and to RSVP.
Personal care items needed
The donation of personal care items to Community Service of Newburyport’s new Making It Personal! program increases the essential products provided to residents in need from Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury.
The most-needed items are toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, razors, shaving cream, deodorant, adhesive bandages, incontinence products (men and women), laundry detergent, dish detergent and cleaning supplies.
Donations should be dropped off at Community Service, 35 Summer St., St. Paul’s Church annex, Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
