Library hosts kids program
“Tween and teen” programs are taking place this month at Newburyport Public Library.
On Friday, March 13, at 3 p.m., the library will host “Pot of Gold Craft” for students in grades 5 and up. Students can make crafts to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
For more information, contact Emely MacIntosh, teen and information services librarian, at 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
Irish concert set for Sunday
NEWBURYPORT — Killeeshil performs traditional Irish music Sunday, March 15, at Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St.
The concert at 2 p.m. will include lively jigs and reels as well as slow and beautiful airs in celebration of Ireland, its history and its music.
North Shore performers John Schnelle and Michael Hamill celebrate their own County Offaly and County Tyrone heritages, especially honoring the homeland of Hamil’s great-great-grandparents with the duo’s name, Killeeshil.
“Danny Boy” will be sung by baritone Dick Bazirgan and there will be a chance for the audience to sing some well-known favorites.
A free will offering will support the free community breakfast served by the church each Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. Snacks and drinks available for a small donation.
Scholarship offered by Choral Society
The Newburyport Choral Society is accepting applications for the Betty Gillette Scholarship.
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a local high school senior planning to major in music in college. The scholarship is named after a founding member who sang with the chorus from 1934 to 2009.
The application deadline is Wednesday, March 25. Applications should be sent to info@newburyportchoralsociety.org. If the application cannot be sent electronically, it may be mailed to Newburyport Choral Society, P.O. Box 92, Newburyport, MA 01950.
The application can be found at www.newburyportchoralsociety.org/outreach. The scholarship will be announced at the spring concert in May.
Top films at public library
Academy Award-nominated films will be shown on select Monday and Tuesday nights in March at Newburyport Public Library, 94 State St.
For titles, see www.newburyportpl.org or call 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
Community Service looking for clothing
Community Service of Newburyport seeks donations of new and like-new clothing for men, women and children, including long sleeve shirts, button-down collar shirts, pants, sweatshirts and sweatpants.
Large to XXX tops and bottoms for men and women are especially needed.
Clothing can be dropped off Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the annex at St. Paul’s Church, 35 Summer St. For more information call 978-465-7562.
Annual Fido Fair coming in May
The third annual Fido Fair for dog owners and their pets will be Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 40 Water St.
The fair will include vendors, adoptable dogs, the Woof Café, doggie portraits, Woofle drawings, pet blessings and a dog obedience class demonstration.
There will also be the AKC Good Canine Citizen test and an appearance by Donald Jarvis, the author of “Mocha: The Superhero Service Dog,” with his new book.
For more information, call 978-465-0883 or go to the Facebook page: The Salvation Army, Newburyport Massachusetts.
Personal care items needed
The donation of personal care items to Community Service of Newburyport’s new Making It Personal! program increases the essential products provided to residents in need from Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury.
The most-needed items are toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, razors, shaving cream, deodorant, adhesive bandages, incontinence products (men and women), laundry detergent, dish detergent and cleaning supplies.
Donations should be dropped off at Community Service, 35 Summer St., St. Paul’s Church annex, Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Exchange Club seeks members
The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m. at the Starboard Galley, 55 Water St.
Anyone interested is welcome to attend. The Exchange Club offers Kids Day in the Park during Yankee Homecoming and the Field of Honor in September.
The club’s service areas are preventing child abuse, Americanism, youth services and general community service.
Conversations in Spanish hour
A weekly Spanish conversation hour, organized by Holly Cashman, called “Cerveza & Conversación” meets on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at RiverWalk Brewing Co., 40 Parker St.
The group is free and all levels of Spanish ability are welcome.
For more information, go to meetup.com. and sign up as a member to receive updates and to RSVP.
LGBTQ+ book group meets
Literary InQueeries, Newburyport Public Library’s LGBTQ+ book group for everyone, meets on the third Wednesday of the month at Commune coffee shop, 33 Pleasant St.
All are welcome to this group, where participants will read and discuss books with LGBTQ+ themes. No reservations needed.
For more information or to reserve a book, call the library at 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
Drum classes on Sundays
African drum classes with master Senegalese drummer Mamadou Diop will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sundays at The Dance Place in The Tannery on Water Street.
Anyone with questions can call 978-465-5757.
These classes offer song and traditional African rhythms in a joyful, supportive learning community on a drop-in basis. Fee is $15 per class.
CoDA meets on Mondays
Weekly meetings of Co-dependents Anonymous, or CoDA, are held Mondays at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St.
Meetings of this 12-step program are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Enter by the Chapel Street door.
For more information, contact Kenny at 781-640-3018.
Our Neighbors’ Table market
Our Neighbors’ Table of Amesbury offers a market in Newburyport on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Service of Newburyport/St. Paul’s Episcopal Church annex, 35 Summer St.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets on Saturdays at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St.
The meeting is from 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. No dues or fees for members; registration not required.
For more information: 978-387-8188 or info@oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Salvation Army offers meals, food
The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., offers two free meals a week and items from its food pantry for those in need.
Lunch is served Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and dinner on Thursdays at 5 p.m. The food pantry can provide items twice a month: Mondays, 1 to 3:45 p.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; and Thursdays, 1 to 4:45 p.m.
The food pantry serves residents of Newburyport, Newbury, Salisbury, Amesbury, West Newbury and Byfield. People should bring their own bags, a picture ID and proof of residency. Use the Fair Street entrance. For more information, call 978-465-0883.
Free breakfast on Saturdays
Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., invites the community to a free breakfast on Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m.
The meal includes eggs, pancakes, hash browns, bacon, sausage, fruit, cereal, coffee and juice. The program runs from September to June, excluding the first Saturday in December, and is supported by the church’s Christian Outreach Committee and Saturday Night Meal Program.
Library offers film series
Newburyport Public Library, 94 State St., presents its “International Film Series” on the fourth Thursday of each month at 2:30 p.m.
Popcorn will be provided along with a theater-like screen and sound system.
For film titles, call 978-465-4428 or check the library’s website, www.newburyportpl.org/.
Story hours at Emma Andrews
Story hours continue at Emma L. Andrews Library and Community Center, 77 Purchase St.
The schedule: Monday — Babies and toddlers, 10 to 11 a.m.; ages 3 and up, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Wednesday — ages 3 and up, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
There will be seasonal stories and crafts. Bring a snack for children. All children’s programs are free. No story hours on Monday holidays.
Sign up at the library or call 978-358-8097.
Stamp Club meets twice a month
The Newburyport Stamp Club meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
The meetings are open to the public. Club members are available to answer stamp-collecting questions.
DAV chapter meets at Elks
The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans meets at the Newburyport Elks, 25 Low St., at noon every third Thursday of the month.
All disabled American veterans are welcome. Additional information is available at 978-462-2201.
Village seeking some volunteers
The Greater Newburyport Village is looking for volunteers.
The nonprofit, grassroots organization is dedicated to helping people live their lives to the fullest as they age.
The group helps with rides, shopping errands, light home maintenance and chores as well as providing friendly visits, social gatherings, day trips, and educational talks and presentations.
For more information or to volunteer, call 978-206-1821. Website: www.greaternewburyportvillage.org.
