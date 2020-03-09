Library hosts kids programs
“Tween and teen” programs are planned this month at Newburyport Public Library.
“No Sew Pillows” is scheduled for Monday, March 9, at 3 p.m. for grades 5 and up. Students can learn to make pillows without a needle and thread. All materials are provided.
On Friday, March 13, at 3 p.m., the library will host “Pot of Gold Craft” for students in grades 5 and up. Students can make crafts to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
For more information, contact Emely MacIntosh, teen and information services librarian, at 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
Wellness resources session scheduled
NEWBURYPORT — The local chapter of Business Network International invites the public to discover wellness resources through an information session Tuesday, March 10, at Cape Ann Botanicals, 49 Pleasant St.
The session is from 6 to 8 p.m. People can learn about alternative approaches to pain management and ideas for a holistic lifestyle from health and wellness professionals in the community. Food will be provided by Lolo Poke.
For more information, call 978-462-6200.
Scholarship offered by Choral Society
The Newburyport Choral Society is accepting applications for the Betty Gillette Scholarship.
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a local high school senior planning to major in music in college. The scholarship is named after a founding member who sang with the chorus from 1934 to 2009.
The application deadline is Wednesday, March 25. Applications should be sent to info@newburyportchoralsociety.org. If the application cannot be sent electronically, it may be mailed to Newburyport Choral Society, P.O. Box 92, Newburyport, MA 01950.
The application can be found at www.newburyportchoralsociety.org/outreach. The scholarship will be announced at the spring concert in May.
Top films at public library
Academy Award-nominated films will be shown on select Monday and Tuesday nights in March at Newburyport Public Library, 94 State St.
For titles, see www.newburyportpl.org or call 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
Garden program set for Tuesday
Gail Anderson speaks on “Pleasure Grounds” — public gardens close to home — on Tuesday, March 10, at the Newburyport Horticultural Society’s next meeting.
The meeting begins with refreshments at 6:30 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
Before the program, society member Carole Gura provides a brief update on group news and “What you should be doing in your garden now.”
The organization’s Books in Bloom will be Saturday, May 2, at Newburyport Public Library.
Port Democrats meet Tuesday
NEWBURYPORT —The Newburyport Democratic City Committee will meet Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at Plum Island Coffee Roasters, 54R Merrimac St.
Members will hear from candidates running to chair the committee. The election of officers is Tuesday, April 7.
“This meeting is an opportunity for Democrats to meet the candidates and hear them make their cases for being our local committee leader,” current Chairman Charlie Tontar said.
Also at the meeting, Tontar will provide information on the Newburyport caucus to elect delegates to the state Democratic convention. The caucus is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m. at the Senior Community Center.
