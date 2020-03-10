Port Democrats meet tonight
NEWBURYPORT —The Newburyport Democratic City Committee will meet Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at Plum Island Coffee Roasters, 54R Merrimac St.
Members will hear from candidates running to chair the committee. The election of officers is Tuesday, April 7.
“This meeting is an opportunity for Democrats to meet the candidates and hear them make their cases for being our local committee leader,” current Chairman Charlie Tontar said.
Also at the meeting, Tontar will provide information on the Newburyport caucus to elect delegates to the state Democratic convention. The caucus is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m. at the Senior Community Center.
Library hosts kids program
“Tween and teen” programs are taking place this month at Newburyport Public Library.
On Friday, March 13, at 3 p.m., the library will host “Pot of Gold Craft” for students in grades 5 and up. Students can make crafts to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
For more information, contact Emely MacIntosh, teen and information services librarian, at 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
The meeting is open to the public. Membership information available for anyone wishing to join.
Scholarship offered by Choral Society
The Newburyport Choral Society is accepting applications for the Betty Gillette Scholarship.
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a local high school senior planning to major in music in college. The scholarship is named after a founding member who sang with the chorus from 1934 to 2009.
The application deadline is Wednesday, March 25. Applications should be sent to info@newburyportchoralsociety.org. If the application cannot be sent electronically, it may be mailed to Newburyport Choral Society, P.O. Box 92, Newburyport, MA 01950.
The application can be found at www.newburyportchoralsociety.org/outreach. The scholarship will be announced at the spring concert in May.
Irish concert set for Sunday
NEWBURYPORT — Killeeshil performs traditional Irish music Sunday, March 15, at Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St.
The concert at 2 p.m. will include lively jigs and reels as well as slow and beautiful airs in celebration of Ireland, its history and its music.
North Shore performers John Schnelle and Michael Hamill celebrate their own County Offaly and County Tyrone heritages, especially honoring the homeland of Hamil’s great-great-grandparents with the duo’s name, Killeeshil.
“Danny Boy” will be sung by baritone Dick Bazirgan and there will be a chance for the audience to sing some well-known favorites.
A free will offering will support the free community breakfast served by the church each Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. Snacks and drinks available for a small donation.
Garden program set for today
Gail Anderson speaks on “Pleasure Grounds” — public gardens close to home — on Tuesday, March 10, at the Newburyport Horticultural Society’s next meeting.
The meeting begins with refreshments at 6:30 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
Anderson, who worked at Sedgwick Gardens at Long Hill for six years, will talk about public gardens north of Boston with significant history and horticultural elements.
Before the program, society member Carole Gura provides a brief update on group news and “What you should be doing in your garden now.”
The organization’s Books in Bloom will be Saturday, May 2, at Newburyport Public Library.
