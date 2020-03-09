Community Service looking for clothing
Community Service of Newburyport seeks donations of new and like-new clothing for men, women and children, including long sleeve shirts, button-down collar shirts, pants, sweatshirts and sweatpants.
Large to XXX tops and bottoms for men and women are especially needed.
Clothing can be dropped off Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the annex at St. Paul’s Church, 35 Summer St. For more information call 978-465-7562.
Annual Fido Fair coming in May
The third annual Fido Fair for dog owners and their pets will be Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 40 Water St.
The fair will include vendors, adoptable dogs, the Woof Café, doggie portraits, Woofle drawings, pet blessings and a dog obedience class demonstration.
There will also be the AKC Good Canine Citizen test and an appearance by Donald Jarvis, the author of “Mocha: The Superhero Service Dog,” with his new book.
For more information, call 978-465-0883 or go to the Facebook page: The Salvation Army, Newburyport Massachusetts.
Library hours for this winter
Winter hours are underway at Newburyport Public Library, 94 State St.
The library will be open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
For more information, call the library at 978-465-4428 or go to www.newburyportpl.org.
Conversations in Spanish hour
A weekly Spanish conversation hour, organized by Holly Cashman, called “Cerveza & Conversación” meets on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at RiverWalk Brewing Co., 40 Parker St.
The group is free and all levels of Spanish ability are welcome.
For more information, go to meetup.com. and sign up as a member to receive updates and to RSVP.
Personal care items needed
The donation of personal care items to Community Service of Newburyport’s new Making It Personal! program increases the essential products provided to residents in need from Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury.
The most-needed items are toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, razors, shaving cream, deodorant, adhesive bandages, incontinence products (men and women), laundry detergent, dish detergent and cleaning supplies.
Donations should be dropped off at Community Service, 35 Summer St., St. Paul’s Church annex, Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
LGBTQ+ book group meets
Literary InQueeries, Newburyport Public Library’s LGBTQ+ book group for everyone, meets on the third Wednesday of the month at Commune coffee shop, 33 Pleasant St.
All are welcome to this group, where participants will read and discuss books with LGBTQ+ themes. No reservations needed.
For more information or to reserve a book, call the library at 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
Drum classes on Sundays
African drum classes with master Senegalese drummer Mamadou Diop will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sundays at The Dance Place in The Tannery on Water Street.
Anyone with questions can call 978-465-5757.
These classes offer song and traditional African rhythms in a joyful, supportive learning community on a drop-in basis. Fee is $15 per class.
CoDA meets on Mondays
Weekly meetings of Co-dependents Anonymous, or CoDA, are held Mondays at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St.
Meetings of this 12-step program are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Enter by the Chapel Street door.
For more information, contact Kenny at 781-640-3018.
Exchange Club seeks members
The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m. at the Starboard Galley, 55 Water St.
Anyone interested is welcome to attend. The Exchange Club offers Kids Day in the Park during Yankee Homecoming and the Field of Honor in September.
The club’s service areas are preventing child abuse, Americanism, youth services and general community service.
Our Neighbors’ Table market
Our Neighbors’ Table of Amesbury offers a market in Newburyport on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Service of Newburyport/St. Paul’s Episcopal Church annex, 35 Summer St.
