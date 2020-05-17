NEWBURYPORT – For the first time since the pandemic began, a Newburyport nursing home was included on the state Department of Public Health’s daily list of nursing homes and long-term care centers with more than two positive COVID-19 cases.
In its report Saturday, the DPH said Port Healthcare on Low Street, a 123-bed nursing home, recorded fewer than 10 positive tests for COVID-19.
The DPH “dashboard” report on COVID-19 incidents and testing across the state says the number of cases could include patients and staff and gives a range, rather than a specific number, of people testing positive at each facility. The same information was listed in the DPH report on Sunday.
The City of Newburyport has recorded two deaths from COVID-19, although no information has been released about where those two people lived at the time of their deaths.
Elsewhere in the region, the Elizabeth Calsey House 14-bed facility in Amesbury reported fewer than 10 positive COVID-19 cases, while the Calsey House at Lions Mouth Road, Amesbury, a 26-bed long-term care facility, reported between 10 and 30 positive cases.
Maplewood, a long-term care center in Amesbury with 120 beds, recorded fewer than 10 positive cases, while the Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury, with 203 beds, reported more than 30 positive cases, according to the DPH.
Amesbury has reported 16 deaths from COVID-19 and Salisbury has reported three residents have died from complications from the virus.
In its daily report Sunday, the DPH said 92 people died statewide from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, raising the number in the state to 5,797.
A total of 1,077 new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the total statewide to 86,010.
At least 460,826 people have been tested in the state.
Also on Sunday, the Beth Israel Lahey Health network reported 10 positive cases of COVID-19, including three patients in the intensive care unit, at Anna Jaques Hospital, and an additional seven suspected cases, including one in the ICU. Four staff members were reported to have tested positive.
