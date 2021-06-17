Newburyport officially recognizes Juneteenth on Friday

NEWBURYPORT — For the first time, the city will officially observe Juneteenth in a ceremony not only recognizing the significance of 156 years since the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S., but acknowledging the long road still ahead in creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community here and across the country.
On Friday, the day before the official state holiday, the city will close its offices and host its inaugural Juneteenth celebration on the steps of City Hall at 60 Pleasant St.
In 2007, former Gov. Deval Patrick, the state's first Black governor, had signed a proclamation recognizing the significance of Juneteenth. Last July, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a measure, officially declaring it a state holiday.
Former President Abraham Lincoln first declared all enslaved people in Confederate territory free on Sept. 22, 1862, but many in Texas still remained enslaved for the next couple of years. It wasn't until June 19, 1865 that Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to proclaim the news to those there.
In December, Mayor Donna Holaday established the city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance, a group of residents, city employees and local leaders dedicated to making the community more welcoming for people of all backgrounds.
"Juneteenth is a commemoration for all Americans and is a poignant reminder that the journey to freedom and liberty has looked, and felt, very different for many of us in this country," Holaday said in a statement.
"I’m proud of the efforts of our organization to grow and take active steps toward ensuring a wide and welcoming pathway for diversity, equity, and inclusion in local government," she continued.
The ceremony on Friday begins at 11:30 a.m. and will feature speakers including the mayor; Edward Carson, dean of Multicultural Education at Governor's Academy; the Rev. Rebecca Bryan, minister of First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church; the Rev. Jarred Mercer, rector at St. Paul's Episcopal Church; and Melissa Sills, a member of the DEI Alliance.
Bryan will read a poem entitled "My real life and true imagination," by Lion Sekou, a third-grader at Backyard Learning Community in Cambridge.
Lion's poem won the 22nd annual Cambridge Public Library Poetry Contest and for Bryan, this poem speaks to her like a prayer, noting she is "honored" to share it with the community.
Deborah Szabo, English and creative writing teacher at Newburyport High School, and students Mason Chambers and Audrey Hoover will also read a poem, which was written by Chambers, Hoover, Riley Dougherty and Ella Lane.
The ceremony, organized by the DEI Alliance and the Human Rights Commission, will include a raising of the Juneteenth flag.
Restaurants and businesses throughout the community have been displaying flyers this week to bring awareness to Juneteenth, an effort that was spearheaded by chef Suzi Maitland of the Paddle Inn at 27 State St.
This weekend and into next week, the Paddle Inn will offer food specials featuring African flavors and a Caribbean-style cocktail with rye, blood orange, molasses and ginger. Maitland also has been working with Bar 25 at 38 State St. to coordinate efforts.
Both establishments will be naming a special after Caesar Hendrick of Newburyport, who in 1773 successfully sued Richard Greenleaf, the man who enslaved him.
"We're just trying to get all the awareness we possibly can that this is a holiday," Maitland said about taking part in this initiative.
For more on the significance of Juneteenth, the colors on the flag and information on other local events, visit https://nbptdeialliance.com and click the links under the "Juneteenth" tab.
