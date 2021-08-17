NEWBURYPORT — With vandalism on the rise this summer downtown and at The Tannery Marketplace, police are looking at whether the destructive acts are related to an increase in skateboarders on Inn Street and elsewhere.
The latest vandalism took place over the weekend when someone threw a brick or other hard object through the window at Sweethaven Studio & Gallery at 25 Inn St. The incident prompted a meeting Monday between shop owner Greg Nikas and Mayor Donna Holaday, and a discussion between Nikas and City Council President Jared Eigerman.
"There's some kind of trend going on," Eigerman said Monday afternoon. "That is not acceptable."
Nikas declined to comment.
City Marshal Mark Murray said his officers are investigating not only the incident at Sweethaven Studio but past acts of vandalism that led to broken windows at Newburyport Public Library and a yoga business at The Tannery.
At the same time, the department is fielding more complaints from business owners and residents about skateboarders on Inn Street and in other areas. The marshal said his officers are investigating whether the two trends are related.
"We're going to keep an eye on it," Murray said.
Newburyport Public Library Director Giselle Stevens said vandals smashed two windows at the State Street library in recent months. The first incident took place June 14 and the second occurred July 19.
She said both incidents took place after library hours and during the weekend. In response, the library installed video cameras on Prince Street.
"It's very discouraging," Stevens said.
Per a city ordinance, skateboarding is not allowed on Inn Street and elsewhere. There are signs sprinkled throughout the area to alert the public about the regulation. The city has a dedicated skate park next to Rupert A. Nock Middle School on Low Street.
The ordinance states that no bicycles, mopeds, skateboards or roller skates are allowed on sidewalks in the business district, which is bordered by High, State, Merrimac and Green streets, including the Inn Street Mall and Market Square.
The ordinance says a first offense can result in the confiscation of the bicycle, moped, skateboard or roller skates by the Police Department for two weeks. Each subsequent offense can result in a fine of up to $20.
Murray said the skateboarders appear to be the same group of teens who have been "very, very disrespectful" to officers when approached.
The mayor said she had a run-in with teens skateboarding on the raised walkway above Inn Street during Yankee Homecoming. When told they needed to leave, the teens began swearing and making rude gestures at her. It was only after Holaday took out her phone and threatened to call police that they left, she said.
"I just don't understand this level of disrespect," Holaday said.
Holaday said she wanted those violating city regulations, breaking windows, and harassing public employees and business owners caught and held responsible, adding that violators risk losing their skateboards or being charged.
Help catching those responsible for acts of vandalism and violating the skateboard ordinance could soon be on the way in the form of video cameras.
Earlier this year, the City Council approved $185,000 for downtown cameras. When they will be up and running has yet to be determined but it will not be immediately, officials conceded.
A phone call to Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry interim President Nate Allard for his perspective and the mood of the business community was not returned.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
