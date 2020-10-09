NEWBURYPORT — City officials are continuing to discuss a zoning amendment to regulate short-term rental units offered through services such as Airbnb.
City Council President Jared Eigerman said in August that short-term rentals are "technically illegal" in Newburyport because they are not listed as a use in the zoning ordinance. There are more than 200 short-term rental units operating in Newburyport, with only about 90 registered with the state.
The zoning amendment would require short-term rental owners — excluding those on Plum Island — to reside in their units for at least 183 days each year. Short-term rental use would only be allowed as an “accessory” use; the unit’s principal use must be single-family, two-family or multifamily; and guests would be able to stay for up to 31 days.
It was introduced by Councilors Jim McCauley and Charles Tontar in January. As proposed, the amendment would take effect Jan. 1.
During a joint Planning Board and City Council Committee on Planning and Development meeting Wednesday night, city officials discussed recently proposed alterations to the ordinance, one of which would add "Plum Island Rental Unit" to the list of allowed uses. They would ultimately allow short-term rentals in multifamily housing zoning districts on Plum Island.
McCauley said there has been an uptick in complaints about Airbnb parties in recent years and mentioned an incident this year that was "egregious" in terms of the number of people present and the noise for surrounding neighbors.
Councilor Heather Shand also expressed support for zoning enforcement, noting an incident this year in which a "bus showed up from New York with a group of bachelors" who "partied all night," upsetting neighbors.
"This was in a residential area and that is not OK," Shand said.
Jacob Cross, a Merrimac Street resident and Airbnb host, raised the importance of short-term rental units in the community and asked officials not to restrict them.
"There's a need for them, and guests pump money into the economy," Cross said.
Resident Stephanie Niketic called on officials to impose tighter zoning restrictions on short-term rental unit owners.
"As a zoning proposal, this remains anything goes," Niketic said. "I definitely believe that this needs to be more of a zoning reason than having to leave it to licensing, especially for enforcement reasons."
Shand said the City Council's committees will continue to discuss the ordinance at their own meetings while the Planning Board drafts a report of its concerns that it would submit to the council.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.