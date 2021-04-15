NEWBURYPORT — Work to address a decades-long drainage problem in the Phillips Drive neighborhood is set to begin this fall, city officials revealed during a public meeting Wednesday.
David Biancavilla, vice president for the city's consulting engineer, BSC Group, presented 75% of the design plans for the project and provided a timeline for what residents can expect.
The neighborhood, which includes Phillips Drive, Drew Street, Sullivan Drive and Ryan Road, has been plagued by flooding and drainage issues since it was built more than 50 years ago.
Mayor Donna Holaday said they hoped to complete 75% of the design plans by last fall, but there were delays due to a water main needing replacement.
The project is estimated to cost $3.85 million. The Water Department will be responsible for $1.5 million and the rest would be covered by a general bond, which the city has been planning for several years and has included in its capital improvement plan.
The city hopes to finalize the design plans by June and put the project out to bid for contractors this summer. If the timeline remains on track, construction would likely start between late August and early September, pause for the winter and finish by November 2022 or early 2023.
The project includes replacement of stormwater drainage infrastructure, repaving of roadways, sidewalk repairs, waterline repairs and additions, catch basin replacement, some culvert replacement, and the installation of pipes to correct groundwater infiltration issues.
"Essentially, at the end of the day, this would be a brand new roadway with new utilities, all within the roadway," Biancavilla said.
There will also be Cape Cod berm curbing installed, which is about 3 inches high and would help with stormwater running into yards.
"What we're trying to do is increase the capacity of the drainage system to really collect stormwater runoff and prevent it from going into people's driveways and running into the roadway," he said.
For those at the rear of Phillips Drive dealing with flooding in their basements, the design includes a plan to add an infiltration pipe below each home's basement so that it would collect groundwater to reduce those problems.
The new drainage system would have better capacity so it should not clog or become overwhelmed, Biancavilla explained.
Councilors at large Barry Connell, Bruce Vogel and Charles Tontar, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane, Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid and Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand were among those in attendance for the presentation.
Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and a representative from the office of state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, were also present.
The mayor and BSC Group plan to set up a site walk for residents to ask further questions about the project.
