NEWBURYPORT — Local officials discussed wetland delineations and stormwater management with experts Tuesday during a meeting of the City Council and Conservation Commission focused on property at 57 Low St. that the city may buy.
The meeting was an opportunity for councilors to ask any remaining questions about the Low Street property, which the city has the opportunity to purchase using $220,000 from its free cash account. There is a deadline of March 1 to close on the property, which is owned by the state.
How the city might use the one-story building and land is undecided, but Newburyport Youth Services and the Parks Department are among those being considered for the property if city officials decide to buy it.
Tyler Ferrick, an environmental scientist and project manager for DeRosa Environmental Consulting, and city engineer Jon-Eric White were present Tuesday to answer questions in addition to the commission and Planning Director Andy Port.
Councilor at large Barry Connell asked Ferrick if, as a wetlands scientist, he saw any concerns with the site that someone should know about before acquiring the property. He also posed the question to the commission and Port.
"The wetlands are not a constraint, in my opinion, that would justify backing out of the presumed closure to purchase this property because there is a substantial amount of space upfront that could, in its present form, be used in the future by the city," Port said.
Ferrick said he did not see any hidden concerns and that the site has opportunities for mitigation to clean up the back area and improve the wetlands.
When asked by Connell what types of protections might be considered, Ferrick suggested physical features to define the wetlands and prevent encroachment.
Conservation Administrator Julia Godtfredsen said split rail fences with signs and other markers have been used at other sites.
She reminded councilors that the commission has seen proposals on sites with "much more wetland constrictions than on this site, much more."
Councilor at large Charles Tontar asked about drainage going into the wetlands and how additional stormwater should be managed.
Godtfredsen said that becomes a concern when developers want to increase impervious surfaces, such as parking lots where the surface cannot be penetrated. The Low Street property already has a lot of pavement, so it would depend on how the property were redeveloped.
If someone wanted to redevelop the land, stormwater management would have to be included in the plan. This could mean adding grass or a swale to filter any stormwater runoff. Some developers may even reduce the impervious surfaces, she said.
Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley asked if someone could delineate what can actually be used of the 2.1 acres the city has the opportunity to purchase.
Godtfredsen said it depends on the plan. Without a variance, the development area is anything outside the 25-foot no-disturb zone outside the wetlands. From that point, there is flexibility if wetlands are replicated somewhere else.
"There's tremendous flexibility, I think, and I wouldn't want you to look at this as drawing a line of what's developmental and what's not because it absolutely would depend on someone's creative thoughts about what they would want to put there," she said.
A full recording of the meeting Tuesday is expected to soon be available on the city website.
On Thursday at 6 p.m., there will be a joint meeting of the Committee on Budget & Finance, the Committee on Planning & Development and the Committee of the Whole via Zoom. A licensed site professional is expected to be present to address questions about soil contaminants and related cleanups at 57 Low St.
For details on how to access the meeting, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/292091.
