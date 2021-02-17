NEWBURYPORT — The mayor and members of the Resiliency Committee will present a new climate resiliency plan to the public Thursday at 7 p.m. via Zoom webinar.
The plan is the first developed specifically for the city and seeks to address local climate change hazards and vulnerabilities such as sea-level rise, storm surge, flooding and extreme weather events.
The city completed four studies between 2015 and 2019 to identify these hazards.
As part of the plan, the committee recommended infrastructure installations and improvements, regulatory and administrative approaches, public outreach and education program efforts, and mitigation through carbon footprint reduction.
"I am very grateful to the members of the Resiliency Committee under the chair of David Chatfield and former co-Chair Michael Morris who worked diligently for several years with members of our staff and community to develop this plan," Mayor Donna Holaday said in a statement.
"As a coastal community with a barrier island, we have seen the impact of storm surge and climate change and it is critical we work collectively as a community to address these ongoing challenges," she added.
To watch the presentation via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85063992667.
Public comment and questions will be taken at the end of the presentation. The mayor said city officials are interested in hearing what residents, business owners and other local stakeholders have to say on these issues.
To learn more about the committee or to see the full plan, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/recycling-energy-resiliency-sustainability/resiliency-sustainability.
For further questions, contact Andrew Port, director of planning and development in Newburyport’s planning office, at aport@cityofnewburyport.com.
