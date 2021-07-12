NEWBURYPORT — The City Council voted unanimously Monday to accept a three-year, $5.5 million grant from the federal government via the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help the city's finances recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In accepting this money, the council agreed the mayor would form an ad hoc committee to make recommendations on how the money should be spent.
Mayor Donna Holaday has proposed that the group include the Committee on Public Utilities chair, the Committee on Budget & Finance chair and the Committee on Neighborhood & City Services chair, as well as the mayor.
The ad hoc committee's recommendations for use of the money would go before the council and can be approved by a simple majority of six councilors.
These recommendations would not supersede any requirements already dictated by the American Rescue Plan, said Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, who chairs Budget & Finance.
The council also voted unanimously to approve a property tax abatement for veterans in exchange for volunteer service.
The order, sponsored by Councilor at large Charles Tontar, includes two adjustments:
First, if people are physically unable to provide volunteer services, they may have an approved representative provide those services to the city in exchange for the veteran receiving a property tax reduction.
Second, rather than the maximum reduction of the tax bill being based on a dollar amount, the order dictates that reduction of the bill "be based upon 125 volunteer services hours in a given tax year."
The city does not know how many veterans would use this program, but Zeid said there are about 99 veterans who receive an abatement under another section of the law.
Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley expressed support for the program, saying that veterans have a variety of skill sets that could be put to good use.
"I think this is a wonderful program put into place," he said. "These are volunteer hours. There is no real restrictions on what they can do.
"Given the personnel challenges that we've just gone through with the budget, I would challenge every department head to look for volunteer opportunities at different times — tax bills going out, Parks (Department) volunteer work, whatever the case may be," McCauley said.
