NEWBURYPORT — A woman’s failed attempt to have a plaque placed on a city park bench after donating money to the Newburyport Parks Conservancy has led to a city councilor asking questions about how it operates.
Ward 6 City Councilor Byron Lane recently received an email from a woman who donated $3,000 earlier this year to purchase the plaque to memorialize her sister.
But the woman will not be getting her plaque after going through what she called a “long and disappointing experience which will forever taint her memories of Newburyport,” according to the email obtained by The Daily News.
“She’s trying to get this memorial bench and paid the money long ago,” Lane said. “She just wants to get some answers and she’s upset by the whole thing, which is a complete mess.”
The Parks Conservancy, created in 2012, is a subsidiary of the Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation and raises money for park maintenance and improvements. Donors are given the option of directing where their money goes.
Former Parks Director Lise Reid, an administrator of the Park Conservancy, said the donor gave money to have a plaque put on an existing or new park bench.
But the Parks Conservancy did not have any benches available, so the woman was given the option of paying for new granite-block seating at Coombs Wharf behind the water treatment plant and she agreed.
The nonprofit organization, however, had trouble getting an engraver out to the granite-block seating, according to Reid, who said plans were underway to do the project late last week.
But the work came to a halt when Parks Commissioner Paul Swindlehurst told Reid that although the location was approved by his group, the engraving was not.
“It took all summer to get an engraver out on-site,” Reid said. “He arrived on the last day of September to get the work done and that’s when the Parks Commission shut it down.”
Swindlehurst told The Daily News he was walking past the job site and quickly realized the Parks Commission had not approved the project. That prompted him to inform the Parks Department. An official there agreed the work had not been approved by the commission and halted the project, Swindlehurst said.
Reid said she then informed the woman of the shutdown. The woman then decided to call the whole thing off, she said.
“We’re going to go ahead and put plaques on for the other donors but she didn’t want to wait any longer,” Reid said. “So, the conservancy is refunding her money and she will get her full amount back.”
The donor found herself in an “awful” situation, according to Lane. The councilor added that he filed her email expressing disappointment with the city clerk’s office with the intent of entering it into the record for the City Council meeting Oct. 12.
“My hope is that it goes to Neighborhood & City Services and becomes a discussion about how things are handled in terms of the conservancy and the Parks Department moving forward,” he said.
Lane pointed to Mayor Sean Reardon’s recent plan to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services as a potential alternative to the bench approval process. The mayor pulled the proposal from the City Council’s agenda last week.
“With all of the madness surrounding the Parks (Department) reorganization, it seems a bit of a mess to me,” Lane said.
The conservancy has had plenty of happy donors in the past, according to Reid. She said the memorial bench program has provided many benches for the city that the Parks Department would otherwise have been unable to afford.
“This has been a very beneficial program and this is the first time we have been asked to refund money,” Reid said. “It is a slow process and my heart goes out to people who are waiting for something that is so important to them. Sometimes, we make deadlines and sometimes we can’t, and we are doing everything we can to shorten this process.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.